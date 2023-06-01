Exciting line up revealed for Cruinniú na Óg in Cork city 

Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland, has announced their Cruinniú na Óg Cork city programme with over 40 free interactive events for young people taking place on Saturday, June 10.

Over 40 cultural partners will host creative events suitable for young people of all ages in locations all over Cork city.

Experience how much fun it is to read a poem out loud with the Munster Literature Centre and Nano Nagle Place, dance outdoors with New Moon Dance Company, discover clay hand-building with Shandon Art Studio, and try out your drama skills with UCC Youth Theatre.

The Circus Factory is hosting a circus skills class, while a cave art workshop is taking place in The Glucksman.

A wonderful day of creativity will take place at Rock the Block in Elizabeth Fort including songwriting, rap and traditional music for young people.

There will be live performances from groups including Creative Tradition, Music Mash Up, Foróíge Link Point Knocknaheeny, Mahon Youth Development Project, UBU, The Hut Youth Project CDYS, Mahon Community Pop Academy, Mahon Community Concert Band, and Cork Academy of Music.

A range of arts, crafts, story, play experiences, exhibitions and competitions will take place in libraries across the city.

Enjoy family friendly play activities in Ballincollig Library, trace your ancestors in Mayfield Library and take part in an art workshop and reading of the book The 13 Storey Treehouse in Blackpool Library.

Parks and libraries in Cork city are hosting a special poetry jukebox, featuring poetry by young writers installed in city parks.

Family friendly tours will take place at the Crawford Art Gallery, The Everyman and The Butter Museum.

Triskel Arts Centre are screening the animation film Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit and there is a screening of youth productions hosted by The Everyman Theatre Making and Citizenship Programme with Rebel Youth Creatives.

Full details at www.corkcity.ie/cnn.