Five County Cork communities nominated for prestigious Pride of Place Awards

Cork County Council has revealed Cork’s five community nominations for the 2023 IPB Pride of Place Awards, in association with Co-operation Ireland.

The Cork county nominees across various categories are Banteer Community Group, Youghal Tidy Towns, Rylane Community Park Association, Boherbue Tidy Towns and Clonakilty Tidy Towns Committee.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said: “This prestigious competition recognises the remarkable efforts and dedication of communities across Ireland.

“Our nominees showcase just some of the many diverse initiatives undertaken by communities the length and breadth of the county.”

To date, projects valued over €7 million have been completed in Banteer with the support of the local community group, with sustainable development leading to employment for 42 people.

In 2020, Cork County Council partnered with Youghal Tidy Towns and Tesco Ireland Ltd to develop a community garden in the grounds of the old Bridewell Gaol in Youghal.

The Tidy Towns group have since transformed the space into a beautiful walled garden.

Rylane Community Park Association was set up in 2016 to develop a community park in the village.

The group decided to set up a community space to benefit all members of the community.

Boherbue Tidy Towns rally together to ensure the village and approach roads are neat and tidy.

A biodiversity garden was constructed and developed, as well as ten other gardens within the village.

Clonakilty Tidy Towns committee volunteers, local community employment workers and the public collaborated to design a garden with raised vegetable and fruit beds, a pond, stone wall and a willow dome, all sympathetic to their riverside environs.

Judges will visit communities during July and August before announcing winners at the IPB Pride of Place Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony in Armagh on November 10.