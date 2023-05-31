Man pleads guilty after duping 79-year-old Cork woman out of €600 for work that was not completed

A ‘heinous crime’ saw a young man calling to the home of a 79-year-old woman and duping her into paying out €600 for work on her roof that was not done.

Detective Garda David Hickey investigated the case which resulted in 21-year-old Brian O’Sullivan of 3 Ballycurreen, Airport Road, Cork, being charged with a count of dishonestly, by deception, inducing the woman to hand over €600 in cash for repairs with the intention of making a gain for himself.

Brian O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to that charge at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons handed in a victim impact statement from the 79-year-old to Judge Colm Roberts, who commented: “It is very serious, it’s a most heinous crime.”

Sgt Lyons said: “He called to her home at The Rise in Bishopstown on September 20, 2022 and said he was doing work in the area and he offered to repair tiles which appeared broken on her roof.

“He took videos and photos and it was initially €400 for the work. Then it became €600 for additional works. She paid the €600 but she became slightly suspicious and took down the registration number of his van.

“Little or no work was done. Scenes of crime officers took photos of the work.”

On October 1 last the defendant was stopped at Sarsfield Road and he was questioned. He admitted giving her the figure of €600. He said he was just a handyman and not a roofer.

Sgt Lyons confirmed that the accused paid back the €600 in full through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, to the gardaí for the victim.

Mr Burke said the accused now knew how serious the offence was. “There was no question of intimidation or anything of the sort. He did a certain amount of work but did not return and finish up matters.

“He never came to garda attention for any matter before this – he has no convictions, and he has certainly not revisited the place,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Roberts said he was taking into consideration the absence of any previous conviction, the fact that he repaid the money in full and the fact that he is only 21 years old. The judge put him on a probation bond for one year.