Drunk woman blocked Cork A&E and threatened garda

A 37-year-old Cork woman threatened a member of An Garda Síochána that she would “f*** her up” during a disturbance outside the A&E unit of a hospital.

Nicole Costin of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where she pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to herself or others, obstructing Garda Eimear Reilly and failing to appear in court for the case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at 11.20pm on May 24, 2022, Garda Reilly received a report of an intoxicated woman blocking the entrance to A&E at Mercy University Hospital.

“Nicole Costin appeared to be highly intoxicated. Her eyes were glazed and her speech was slurred and she was unable to walk unaided. Hospital staff informed Garda Reilly that Ms Costin did not require medical attention.

“She was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station. During her time in the custody suite, Nicole Costin became highly aggressive and refused to allow Garda Reilly to carry out her duties of care.

“She threatened Garda Reilly with physical violence, stating she would f*** her up if Garda Reilly touched her.”

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said while the initial reports of the incident related to inside the hospital, gardaí met her just outside the A&E unit.

“She has a difficulty with alcohol and drugs. She had a very difficult background. She [was] homeless but is back living at home. She is on methadone since October and is off heroin and off alcohol. She was abusing prescription medication at the time. Her life was quite chaotic and tumultuous but she has not come to further garda attention,” said Mr Collins-Daly.

Judge John King said it would be necessary to get an updated probation report on the defendant, and sentencing was adjourned until September 7.