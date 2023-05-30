Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store 

Murphy’s Ice Cream reveal a major scoop as they announce their first Cork City store.

The well-known Irish ice cream company is set to open its doors in Cork City for the first time this June bank holiday weekend.

The city store is located on 96 Oliver Plunkett Street where the former Shack donut shop was previously.

The Cork location is being painted the iconic Murphy’s blue and is the brand’s 7th location.

Sean and Kieran Murphy started Murphy's Ice Cream in Dingle, Co. Kerry in 2000. They have locations in Dublin, Dingle, Killarney, Galway, Kildare Village and a pop up location on Inch Beach.

The new shop will see create jobs for 12 new staff in the city.

“There was huge interest as soon as we advertised the positions” said Cian O’Driscol, the company’s Munster’s Regional Manager, “here in Murphy’s we take great pride in delivering excellent customer service and we really have a super team for this new Cork shop and open just in time for summer too.”

The company was first established in Dingle in 2000 but Brand Manager, Niamh O’Kennedy has said that they have been planning to branch out to the Rebel County for some time.

“Cork has been on our radar for a long time, and we are really excited to be able to bring Murphy’s to our many Cork fans and visitors alike,” Niamh O’Kennedy, Brand Manager with the Dingle based ice cream producer said.

Their ice cream is known for flavours its often unusual flavours such as Dingle Sea Salt and Irish Brown Bread, however there is also a Cork connection too.

According to O’Kennedy one of Murphy’s current popular flavour’s in the cabinet is Chocolate Whiskey ice cream that is made with whiskey from West Cork Distillery.

Brown Bread and Dingle Sea Salt are some of Murphy's most popular flavours.

The Irish brand pride themselves on making their frozen treats from scratch with no added colourings, flavourings or powdered milk.

The premium product is made using fresh Kerry cow milk, lots of local cream, free range eggs and organic sugar.

All the flavours including Irish Brown Bread - where they caramelise the brown bread and Dingle Sea Salt where they even collect their own sea water to make the salt, will be available in the Cork shop, including their popular Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

