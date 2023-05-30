Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 16:30

Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store 

The well-known Irish ice cream company is set to open its doors in Cork City for the first time this June bank holiday weekend.
Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store 

Kerry company Murphy's Ice Cream is opening up a shop in Cork city. Picture: Cian O'Driscoll via Twitter

Elaine Whelan

Murphy’s Ice Cream reveal a major scoop as they announce their first Cork City store.

The well-known Irish ice cream company is set to open its doors in Cork City for the first time this June bank holiday weekend.

The city store is located on 96 Oliver Plunkett Street where the former Shack donut shop was previously.

The Cork location is being painted the iconic Murphy’s blue and is the brand’s 7th location.

Sean and Kieran Murphy started Murphy's Ice Cream in Dingle, Co. Kerry in 2000. They have locations in Dublin, Dingle, Killarney, Galway, Kildare Village and a pop up location on Inch Beach. 
Sean and Kieran Murphy started Murphy's Ice Cream in Dingle, Co. Kerry in 2000. They have locations in Dublin, Dingle, Killarney, Galway, Kildare Village and a pop up location on Inch Beach. 

The new shop will see create jobs for 12 new staff in the city.

“There was huge interest as soon as we advertised the positions” said Cian O’Driscol, the company’s Munster’s Regional Manager, “here in Murphy’s we take great pride in delivering excellent customer service and we really have a super team for this new Cork shop and open just in time for summer too.”

 The company was first established in Dingle in 2000 but Brand Manager, Niamh O’Kennedy has said that they have been planning to branch out to the Rebel County for some time.

“Cork has been on our radar for a long time, and we are really excited to be able to bring Murphy’s to our many Cork fans and visitors alike,” Niamh O’Kennedy, Brand Manager with the Dingle based ice cream producer said.

Their ice cream is known for flavours its often unusual flavours such as Dingle Sea Salt and Irish Brown Bread, however there is also a Cork connection too.

According to O’Kennedy one of Murphy’s current popular flavour’s in the cabinet is Chocolate Whiskey ice cream that is made with whiskey from West Cork Distillery.

Brown Bread and Dingle Sea Salt are some of Murphy's most popular flavours.
Brown Bread and Dingle Sea Salt are some of Murphy's most popular flavours.

The Irish brand pride themselves on making their frozen treats from scratch with no added colourings, flavourings or powdered milk.

The premium product is made using fresh Kerry cow milk, lots of local cream, free range eggs and organic sugar.

All the flavours including Irish Brown Bread - where they caramelise the brown bread and Dingle Sea Salt where they even collect their own sea water to make the salt, will be available in the Cork shop, including their popular Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

Murphy’s Ice Cream has shops in Dingle, Killarney, Galway, Dublin and Kildare Village and now Cork.

Read More

Cork Harbour Festival to kick off this weekend

More in this section

gavel Cork Naval instructor put on probation bond for slapping new recruit on buttocks 
Disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside Disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside
Tandem bike pilots helping people with disabilities in Cork experience the joy of cycling  Tandem bike pilots helping people with disabilities in Cork experience the joy of cycling 
#cork - business#cork - newscork foodcork
<p>Caroline Uí Laocha le Naoise, Iarlaith, agus Kathleen, agus Caitriona Uí Loingsigh le Billy agus Seánín ar an slí chuig an gceiliúradh 125-bliain ó oscailt Scoil Náisiúnta Réidh na nDoirí. Grianghrafadóir: Dan Linehan</p>

Tagann an pobal le chéile chun ceiliúradh a dhéanamh ar 125 bliain de Scoil Réidh na nDoirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more