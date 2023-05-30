Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 15:00

New neuro functional training programme to be provided at Cork facility 

The initiative will allow people with neurological conditions to access exercise programmes devised by physiotherapists in a supported environment.
New neuro functional training programme to be provided at Cork facility 

Karen Brosnan, HSE physiotherapist, Leanne Ahern, HSE physiotherapist, Brendan O’Brien, community rehabilitation worker with Headway, Seamus Leddy, personal trainer at Mayfield Sports Complex and Jamie Wheeler, UL Student, who will be providing the new neuro functional training programme in Mayfield Sports Complex.

Elaine Whelan

The northside of Cork city is set to benefit from a new neuro functional training programme, which has been established in Mayfield Sports Complex.

The initiative will allow people with neurological conditions to access exercise programmes devised by physiotherapists in a supported environment.

The community-based service is available thanks to the collaborative partnership approach to community health and physical activity between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Physiotherapy, Cork Local Sports Partnership and Mayfield Sports Complex.

Funding from Cork Local Sports Partnership’s active cities project has provided specialised gym equipment to support the service.

The active cities campaign is based on the World Health Organisation’s Global Action Plan for Physical Activity (GAPPA), which is focused on getting those who are least active, including those who have a disability, more active. 

Karen Brosnan, senior physiotherapist in Neurorehab based in St Mary’s Primary Care, is the clinician leading the northside programme.

Karen and her team provide the service along with staff at the Mayfield Sports Complex, including general manager Paul O’Leary, personal trainer Seamus Leddy and Cork Local Sports Partnership tutor Sandra O’Gorman, who provides additional support for participating clients.

“The goal is to maximise functional capacity for those with long term chronic conditions but also to keep people well in their community," Ms Brosnan explained. 

The service in Mayfield was first piloted with a group of individuals from Headway, a support service that provides rehabilitation services for people living with an acquired brain injury.

Alan McCarthy, a Headway client, outlined his experience of the programme. 

“I’m loving it, I’ve seen people come on leaps and bounds since they started.

“Even with myself, I’m improving which is a great bonus," he said.

“There are people on the programme who I’ve been in hospital with, seeing them improving is phenomenal. 

“The adapted equipment has made a difference,” Mr McCarthy added.

Bob O’Brien, community rehabilitation worker with Headway, highlighted the impact the service provides.

“Many of our clients attending this program would have had no access to physiotherapy for several years, nor would they have stepped into a gym for a long time due to the expense of memberships, inaccessible machines, and untrained staff," he explained.

“Removing these barriers for our clients and creating pathways to physical activity and exercise in their community is one of the many goals of our community rehabilitation service in Headway.”

Read More

Government TDs welcome €55m health funding for Cork - Opposition TDs state the plan lacks vision

More in this section

gavel Cork Naval instructor put on probation bond for slapping new recruit on buttocks 
Disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside Disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside
Tandem bike pilots helping people with disabilities in Cork experience the joy of cycling  Tandem bike pilots helping people with disabilities in Cork experience the joy of cycling 
<p>Caroline Uí Laocha le Naoise, Iarlaith, agus Kathleen, agus Caitriona Uí Loingsigh le Billy agus Seánín ar an slí chuig an gceiliúradh 125-bliain ó oscailt Scoil Náisiúnta Réidh na nDoirí. Grianghrafadóir: Dan Linehan</p>

Tagann an pobal le chéile chun ceiliúradh a dhéanamh ar 125 bliain de Scoil Réidh na nDoirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more