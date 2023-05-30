Community groups encouraged to apply for funds to tackle climate change in Cork 

Community groups have been encouraged to help Cork city tackle climate change by applying for funding under the new Community Climate Action Programme, which can approve grants of up to €100,000 for climate change initiatives.

Cork City Council has announced that €840,000 of new funding is being made available for community organisations to act on climate change in the city over an 18-month period.

Lord Mayor of Cork city, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said: “Community action is at the heart of how we make Cork a more liveable and sustainable city. This substantial new fund will help our community partners put their plans into practice and help us achieve our climate change goals.”

Cork City Council Chief Executive, Ann Doherty, added: “Cork city community groups have the ideas and energy to help propel the city towards a sustainable future.

“I am delighted that the council, with the financial support from the Department of the Environment, Communications and Climate (DECC), can back our community organisations to address the climate crisis at the local level, making our city a better place to live at the same time.”

There are five funding themes: Homes and energy, travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling, and local climate and environmental action. A project can address one or more of these themes. The aim is to help make Cork city more resilient to extreme weather caused by climate change and to make the city a better place to live.

Eligible community organisations must be not-for-profit, be located within the boundaries of Cork city, and submit an application by the deadline of Friday, June 16.

Full details on the fund and how to apply are available at corkcity.ie