City council refutes Cork TD’s criticism over ‘lengthy delays’ in social housing projects

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould criticised what he called “lengthy delays” in the construction of social housing, which are leaving potential homes unbuilt.
Mr Gould’s comments relate to analysis undertaken by his office of the Department of Housing’s construction status progress report for Q4 of 2022.
Mr Gould said there were currently 861 social homes at various stages of construction in Cork City, and over 40% had been delayed for at least a year, a statement the council has described as “inaccurate”.
Working from the data contained in the report, Mr Gould said 364 of those homes in the pipeline had been held up since at least the first quarter of 2022.
A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the report was “a high-level national report giving an overview of projects and their current status and needs to be read in the context of it being completed in Q4 of 2022”, and updates for the first quarter of 2023 would need to be taken into account.