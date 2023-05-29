Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 16:58

Cork rhythmic gymnast bound for Special Olympics next month 

Jenny O’Halloran is a member of the Owenbue Gymnastics Club in Carrigaline and is trained by Karen O’Halloran and Zelie Moran.
Rhythmic gymnast Jenny O'Halloran from Douglas practices with a ribbon in preparation for her representing Ireland in the upcoming 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games. Picture: David Creedon

Martin Mongan

Douglas Special Olympian Jenny O’Halloran will represent Ireland at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin next month.

Jenny is a rhythmic gymnast, which is a style of gymnastics that emphasises dance-like routines via the use of balls, ribbons, clubs or hoops.

“She [Jenny] loves dancing and singing. She is very bubbly and happy. She started doing gymnastics four years ago.

“Covid came along and she was at home a lot,” Jenny’s mother, Margaret said.

Jenny is a member of the Owenbue Gymnastics Club in Carrigaline and is trained by Karen O’Halloran and Zelie Moran.

Jenny rehearsed two routines under their tutelage. She competed in a gymnastics competition in Dublin and won a gold medal and the chance to represent her country in Berlin.

Jenny O'Halloran. Picture: David Creedon
“They thought she was brilliant. We got an email saying she was picked for the Olympics,” Margaret said.

Jenny will perform two more routines when she is competing, which she has spent the past few months perfecting for the big performance.

She trains in both Owenabue Special Olympics Gymnastics Club as well as undertaking additional lessons in Dublin.

According to Jenny’s trainers, her listening skills and ability to follow instructions are massive factors in her success.

“She listens. She picked up gymnastics so fast because she listens. 

“One of the coaches said ‘no matter what we coach her in, the next day it will be corrected. ‘She fascinates us because we correct her once and we will never have to correct her again,” Margaret said.

Club coach, Karen O'Halloran, Irish gym coach, Kelly Fitzgerald, Special Olympian, Jenny O'Halloran, judge, Liam O'Toole and Jenny's father Leonard O'Halloran at a training session in Carrigaline for the upcoming 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. Picture: David Creedon
Owenbue Gymnastics Club recently held a send-off for Jenny before she set off to represent Ireland at the World Games in Berlin.

Margaret has noticed a change in Jenny since she started gymnastics.

“We are thrilled for her because she is very bubbly and chatty, but she can be quiet sometimes. It’s great to see her out talking to people,” she said.

This will be the first time Germany has hosted the event in their history.

The opening ceremony for the World Games takes place on June 17 and the closing ceremony is on June 25.

