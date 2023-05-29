Cork primary school reaches all-island debating final

A Cork primary school debating team has reached the final of the all-island Concern Primary Debates competition.

The sixth-class girls from St Mary’s Senior Girls National School in Dunmanway recently defeated a team from Laois in the semi-final of the competition.

The young debaters successfully proposed the motion that ‘Ireland’s commitment to climate change is a load of hot air’ in the contest, which is run by the humanitarian organisation, Concern Worldwide.

If St Mary’s wins the final, it will be the second year in a row that the debating champions are from Cork as it was won last year by Ardfield National School.

The St Mary’s team who took part in the semi-final were Danielle Crowley-Healy, Lauren Mawe-Downey, and Georgina Farr, who are all 12 years old.

The winning team said they are delighted to have reached the final in a competition that had over 260 school teams participate this year.

“We are so proud to be part of our school debate team and really like having the opportunity to debate against other primary schools from all over Ireland,” said team captain Danielle Crowley-Healy.

The students from St Mary’s will face Deravoy National School from Co Monaghan in the final on Thursday, June 15 in The Helix in Dublin.

Team mentor Mairéad Twohig said the whole school and community are very proud of what they have achieved.

“It has been a pleasure to watch the pupils become so confident and competent in articulating their thoughts through the debates, and the knowledge they have gained about global issues through the debates is immeasurable.

“We are incredibly proud of our children’s achievement in reaching the finals and would strongly encourage any school to get involved with the Concern debates,” she added.

Concern’s head of active citizenship, Michael Doorly, praised the young debaters.

""It's fantastic to see primary school children debating world issues and learning the great skills that come with that.

"We congratulate all who took part in the competition and are extremely proud of their efforts.

"We are very grateful also for the outstanding effort and support from teachers, parents, and family members,” he added.