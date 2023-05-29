Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 11:56

Cork primary school reaches all-island debating final

The St Mary’s team who took part in the semi-final were Danielle Crowley-Healy, Lauren Mawe-Downey, and Georgina Farr, who are all 12 years old.
Cork primary school reaches all-island debating final

Sixth class girls from St Mary’s Senior Girls National School in Dunmanway, Danielle Crowley, Lauren Mawe-Downey and Georgina Farr have reached the final of the all-island Concern Primary Debates competition.

John Bohane

A Cork primary school debating team has reached the final of the all-island Concern Primary Debates competition.

The sixth-class girls from St Mary’s Senior Girls National School in Dunmanway recently defeated a team from Laois in the semi-final of the competition.

The young debaters successfully proposed the motion that ‘Ireland’s commitment to climate change is a load of hot air’ in the contest, which is run by the humanitarian organisation, Concern Worldwide.

If St Mary’s wins the final, it will be the second year in a row that the debating champions are from Cork as it was won last year by Ardfield National School.

The St Mary’s team who took part in the semi-final were Danielle Crowley-Healy, Lauren Mawe-Downey, and Georgina Farr, who are all 12 years old.

The winning team said they are delighted to have reached the final in a competition that had over 260 school teams participate this year.

“We are so proud to be part of our school debate team and really like having the opportunity to debate against other primary schools from all over Ireland,” said team captain Danielle Crowley-Healy.

The students from St Mary’s will face Deravoy National School from Co Monaghan in the final on Thursday, June 15 in The Helix in Dublin.

Team mentor Mairéad Twohig said the whole school and community are very proud of what they have achieved.

“It has been a pleasure to watch the pupils become so confident and competent in articulating their thoughts through the debates, and the knowledge they have gained about global issues through the debates is immeasurable.

“We are incredibly proud of our children’s achievement in reaching the finals and would strongly encourage any school to get involved with the Concern debates,” she added.

Concern’s head of active citizenship, Michael Doorly, praised the young debaters. 

""It's fantastic to see primary school children debating world issues and learning the great skills that come with that. 

"We congratulate all who took part in the competition and are extremely proud of their efforts. 

"We are very grateful also for the outstanding effort and support from teachers, parents, and family members,” he added.

Read More

Former student returns to his alma mater to sponsor basketball jerseys

More in this section

Cork teen found safe and well following appeal Cork teen found safe and well following appeal
'It's really hard': People in Cork resorting to sleeping at work and in cars due to housing crisis ‘We’re pleading with Government to step in on cost-of-living crisis’
Pictures: Youth-led Cork summit shares stories of racism Pictures: Youth-led Cork summit shares stories of racism
cork education
<p>Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00063243.</p>

Parts of Cork city’s southside facing water and traffic disruptions tonight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more