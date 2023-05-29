Groups focusing on cancer care, polio and Ukrainian support nominated for Lord Mayor's awards 

Health initiatives, mental health and wellbeing initiatives, community health, sexual health, awareness raising around medical conditions, trauma-sensitive initiatives, and mindfulness community groups were nominated under the Health and Wellbeing category at this year’s awards.

Those shortlisted in this category include Cork Cancer Care Centre, the Carrigrohane Union of Parishes Ukrainian Community Support, and Polio Survivors Ireland-Cork Social Support Group.

Speaking on behalf of the Cork Cancer Care Centre, CEO Linda Goggin James, said: “We are truly honoured to be one of the shortlisted charities for the Lord Mayor’s community awards.

“This means a lot to our charity as it recognises the hard work of our amazing volunteers, who support cancer warriors throughout their journey with cancer, whether it is by counselling, holistic therapies, nutritional information, life coaching or our peer support group.”

She said that founder Ann Dowley’s dream was that the centre, which has continued to support the community for over 10 years, would give a shoulder to lean, and practical advice to cancer warriors and families and that she is proud to say the centre has achieved this and beyond.

Evelyn Wainwright of Polio Survivors Ireland, who has been involved with the organisation for over 30 years, said it is “wonderful” the organisation is being recognised.

Ms Wainwright looks after Polio survivors in Cork city and county who may have queries about seeing their consultants and she also organises the local social events which she said have returned to in-person events.

She acknowledged the Cope Foundation which she said “haven’t forgotten that we were their foundation”.

“They give us a bus to be able to bring at least five wheelchair users to any gathering that we’re having so I’m very grateful to them.”

Also shortlisted is the Carrigrohane Union of Parishes Ukrainian Community Support, a member of the Church of Ireland which has been working to support Ukrainians both on the ground in Ukraine and in the local community.