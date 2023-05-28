Gardaí 'aware of incident' following Cork City FC game with 'enquiries ongoing'

Gardaí have said enquiries are ongoing following an incident that took place after a football match at Turners Cross on Friday evening.

In a statement they said: "Gardaí in Bridewell, Co Cork are aware of an incident that took place following a football match at Turners Cross, Co Cork on Friday night May 26, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

Cork City FC have condemned the abuse directed at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley following the League of Ireland game at Turners Cross.

“Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers Manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match.

“The club will work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved.

“On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr Bradley for the actions of these individuals,” the statement posted on social media read.

Bradley has since called for lifetime bans for the City fans that sang the “disgusting” songs about his son.

Cork City owner Dermot Usher posted on social media to state that lifetime bans would be given out to those involved.

Shamrock Rovers FC also condemned the actions of the individuals and said it appreciates the support of Cork City FC in its condemnation of these individuals’ actions.

The owners of the Corner Flag Pub in Turner’s Cross said they have identified the culprits and are working with the club and gardaí on the matter.

“We utterly condemn the vile, disgusting chants directed at Stephen Bradley from a group of individuals who entered our premises after the Cork City and Shamrock Rovers game last night.

“Our staff and security team have identified those involved and we are working closely with the club and Gardaí to ensure the appropriate action is taken. On behalf of The Corner Flag we apologise to Stephen Bradley and his family and we will support him and the club and relevant authorities in any way we can.”