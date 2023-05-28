Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 13:24

McGrath: Government will give 'careful consideration' to recommendation to increase minimum wage 

Mr McGrath made the comments while speaking to reporters in Cork on Friday.
McGrath: Government will give 'careful consideration' to recommendation to increase minimum wage 

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD pictured at dōTERRA’s official opening on Friday, where he spoke to reporters about the Low Pay Commission’s recommendation when it comes to setting the national minimum wage for next year.
Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said the Government will give “careful consideration” to the Low Pay Commission’s recommendation when it comes to setting the national minimum wage for next year.

Mr McGrath made the comments while speaking to reporters in Cork on Friday.

When asked by The Echo if Government would consider the recent proposal from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) to raise the minimum wage by €2 in January and by a further €2 in January 2025, Mr McGrath said that Government will be guided by the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission – an independent body which makes recommendations to Government about setting a minimum wage that is fair and sustainable.

“We have a process in place now for the last number of years whereby the Low Pay Commission examine the issue of the minimum wage.

“They always make a recommendation to Government.

“It is evidence based and then the Government generally accepts that recommendation.

“Once we revive that, we will give it careful consideration,” he said.

Mr McGrath said that the commission will have to take into account a number of factors when making its recommendation.

“Of course the cost of living, the realities of the day to day lives that people working on low pay are facing, but they will also have to take into account the issue of competitiveness and the increase in costs of doing business because we do have to make sure that work always pays, but we also have to ensure that there is always work there for people, and that businesses remain viable.
"It is about striking that balance and the Low Pay Commission will weigh up all of that, will make a recommendation to Government and it’s normally on budget day or around budget time that the decision is made about any changes that would kick in in the following January,” he said.

The Low Pay Commission, established under the National Minimum Wage (Low Pay Commission) Act 2015, comprises equal numbers of employer representatives, employee representatives, and independent experts.

In its submission to the commission, the ICTU has argued that the national minimum wage should be increased in January 2024 by €2 to €13.30.

“We welcome the fact that the Government is committed to moving to a national living wage, but it needs to happen sooner,” Owen Reidy, general secretary of congress, said.

“The national minimum wage should rise to €13.30 in January 2024 and then increase by another €2 in January 2025.

“Increases to the NMW in 2021 and 2022 were well behind inflation hence the need for a more meaningful increase now.”

Read More

Cost of living hits home: Families having to cut back on essentials

More in this section

Judge gavel on book in library Suspended jail term for man who is serving time for other crimes
gavel Man sentenced for carrying a knife and chasing other man down the street in Cork city
PICS: Corkonians make the most of good weather as Rebel County basks in sunshine  PICS: Corkonians make the most of good weather as Rebel County basks in sunshine 
minimum wagemichael mcgrath#cost of living
Ava Barry, daughter of Cork medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey, passes away aged 13

Ava Barry, daughter of Cork medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey, passes away aged 13

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more