Knocknaheeny rapper chosen as ambassador for Cruinniú na nÓg

A teenager from Knocknaheeny has been chosen as one of five ambassadors for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.

The event will take place on June 10.

Jamie (the King) Forde, 17, has been rapping at Knocknaheeny’s The Kabin since he was 10.

With his friend MC Tiny (Darren Stewart), Jamie recorded Yeah Boy which they have performed all over Cork, at Dublin Castle, and on The Late Late Toy Show.

The Creative Ireland Programme and its strategic partners have developed a number of creative projects, all planned to go live on June 10 as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Minister Catherine Martin met with the Cruinniú na nÓg 2023 ambassadors (from right) Jodie Byrne (14), Sibéal de Spáinn (8), Jamie (the King) Forde (17), Archie Evans (15) and Caterina Chiu Paone (8) at the Mud Island Community Garden to launch a programme of over 500 free creative events for children and young people for Cruinniú na nÓg 2023.

One of those projects involves The Kabin in Knocknaheeny.

Rhyme Island will see Creative Ireland teaming up with The Kabin Studio to get every young person in Ireland rapping.

In preparation, the Rhyme Island team have been travelling the length and breadth of the country, holding online and in-person workshops which will culminate in a massive day of rap at 17th century Elizabeth Fort on Barrack Street.

More than 500 free creative events will take place for thousands of young people throughout the country, including Forest Bathing in Castlefreke, Celestial Mechanics at the Dunsink Observatory, a recreation of Clones Town in ceramics, hula hooping in Waterford, and sensory soap making in Offaly.

Announcing the details of Cruinniú na nÓg 2023, Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said: “Cruinniú na nÓg 2023 is a wonderful opportunity for the young people of Ireland to show off a little, try a new creative activity, make new friends, and connect with their communities. Every event is free.”

For a full list of all activities and information on how to join in for Cruinniú na nÓg, log onto cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie and rte.ie.