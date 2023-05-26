Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 07:00

Registration for Cork City Marathon up 20% on last year

People have less than a week to sign up for one of the three races on Sunday, June 4.
Cork City Marathon race director, Eamon Hayes pictured with the 2023 marathon medals.

Amy Nolan

ORGANISERS of the Cork City Marathon have seen an increased interest in the 2023 event, with registration up 20% on last year’s figure.

People have less than a week to sign up for one of the three races on Sunday, June 4. Ticket sales will close at midnight next Tuesday.

Participants will be spread across three events: The full marathon, half marathon, and the inaugural 10k race.

The full marathon and 10k will begin on Patrick St, while the half marathon will start from Monahan Rd, and all runners will finish on Patrick St.

Cork City Marathon race director, Eamon Hayes, said he is thrilled with the level of interest this year.

“Seeing this event go from strength to strength is a real testament to how many people are getting out there and being active around Cork and further afield,” Mr Hayes said.

“Running is such an accessible activity and we’re really keen to promote the benefits of exercise for physical and mental health,” he said.

“We’re also delighted at the uptake of registrations for our first-ever 10k run.

“It’s offering more people the chance to get involved than ever before and seeing that race get under way will be a big moment for the runners and ourselves as the organising team.”

Meanwhile, the finishers of this year’s events will receive wooden medals for the first time.

Race project manager, Julie Sebode, from Davis Events Agency, explained that it is part of their overall drive to improve sustainability.

“We’re working with an Irish company to provide these special mementoes that are more environmentally friendly,” she said.

“Each events’ medal has a particular design and they look brilliant.

“We’re really proud to join other Irish events, which have led the way on this switch away from metal, and I’m sure they will be proudly worn by everyone who crosses the finish line on the day.”

