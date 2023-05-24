Gardaí at scene of fatal collision involving tractor and motorcycle in County Cork

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15pm yesterday evening at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, County Cork.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

"Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning, Wednesday 24th May 2023."

They are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."