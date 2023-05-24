Pictures: Students impress at Youthreach’s Got Talent Showcase

CORK ETB Youthreach students gathered at Cork College of FET Tramore Road Campus on Thursday, May 18, for a Youthreach’s Got Talent Showcase.

Cork ETB is responsible for 12 Youthreach Centres throughout Cork City and County offering education and training to young people who are not in the mainstream school system.

Denis Leamy, Chief Executive of Cork ETB, commended the quality of entries to the competition ranging from the performing arts to pyrography, photography, poetry and piano playing.

Pictured are, Niall Brophy, Martin Cizevskis, Jennifer Kouassi, Eden Kelly and Clodagh Fitzharris, all Dean Street Youthreach, at the Youthreach's Got Talent Showcase 2023. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John Fitzgibbons, Director of Further Education and Training, presented the prizes and praised the staff in Youthreach Centres who supported their students to enter the competition and particularly praised Sophie from Knocknaheeny Youthreach, who did a record 16 minute and 20 second wall sit.

Cork College of FET Ballincollig Youthreach Centre won first prize for their feel-good performance of Maroon 5’s ‘Moves Like Jagger’ which was choreographed by Emma.

Kaya from Cork City Learning Support Services won second prize for a detailed portrait which captured a young person after a fight, displaying vulnerability and strength at the same time.

The third-place prize winner was a film by Daniel from Cork College of FET Fermoy Youthreach who showed originality and told a whole story in just three minutes, about how challenging life can be for young people and that we shouldn’t judge people unless we know their story. Daniel devised, scripted and acted in this short film, supported by his fellow students and teachers.

Pictured singing Hallelujah is Chloe O'Mahoney, Ballincollig Youthreach, at the Youthreach's Got Talent Showcase 2023, staged at the Cork College of FET, Tramore Road Campus, Tramore Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Robert and Harry from Cork College of FET Youghal Youthreach played a guitar duet and three students from Cork College of FET Ballincollig Youthreach performed live in in front of a packed house, with Youthreach students attending from all over the county. Anouk played guitar and sang a beautiful rendition of Fly Me to the Moon, Maciej performed a drag act, and Chloe sang Hallelujah.

The students from Cork College of FET Macroom Youthreach Centre devised a Creative Treasure Hunt based on the Kung Fu Panda movie.

Pictured is John Fitzgibbons, Director of Further Education Cork ETB presenting the 2nd prize to Kaya Holbrook, Cork City Learning Services, for her portrait, at the Youthreach's Got Talent Showcase 2023, staged at the Cork College of FET, Tramore Road Campus, Tramore Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Judge Keith Murphy commended an Equality Collage from a student in Cork College of FET Youghal Youthreach and a beautiful drawing by Lisa Marie from Mallow. Fiona Quinn, Cork Local Creative Youth Partnership Coordinator commended a descriptive poem called ‘Clouded’ by Haley from Mahon Youthreach. Judge Nuala Glanton praised the detail in Rebe’s art portfolio showing how his work had progressed over time and the work of a very talented photographer, Roman from Cork College of FET Dean Street Youthreach Centre.

Youthreach is funded by SOLAS and is the principal national response in Ireland to the difficulties faced by young people who have left school early.

For further information, visit www.corketb.ie