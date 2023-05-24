'Our culture is very strong': Native American studying in UCC strengthening Cork links with her tribe

A NATIVE American studying in UCC is strengthening Cork links with her tribe through opportunities both communities feared might never be possible.

Skylee Glass from Verden in Oklahoma is preparing to head back to the US after completing an MA in Applied Psychology in UCC with the help of a Choctaw-Ireland Scholarship. The initiative was introduced to acknowledge the generosity and humanitarianism displayed by the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma who gifted funds to the Irish during famine times. The donation arrived shortly after that infamous period of history known as the Trail of Tears which saw ethnic cleansing result in the forced displacement of around 60,000 native Americans in the Southeastern US in the 1800s.

A monument in Bailick Park, Midleton, the Kindred Spirits sculpture pays testament to the incredible gesture. Plans by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma are underway to construct an equivalent called the ‘Eternal Heart’ on the Choctaw Capitol grounds in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, taking the form of a Celtic trinity symbol intertwined with a heart.

Skylee made reference to that dark time in her ancestors’ history that resulted in many people dying from disease either en route, or shortly after reaching their destinations.

“An Irish chaplain had sent a letter about the struggles of the Irish people at the time and it got around through word of mouth. When we heard about it there was an instant connection because it hadn’t been long after the Trail of Tears and there were a lot of similarities between the two stories.”

The 23-year-old was raised singlehandedly by her father who is a member of the Choctaw community.

“I was raised by my father who was a single parent. We learned a lot about the different Choctaw beliefs. When you compare ours to other cultures I would say our culture is very strong. Racism was very much a thing for my dad as a child. He experienced a lot of it growing up. It was still very different to be native American back then. He had been adopted by a white man which made the differences even more obvious.”

Skylee spoke of how grateful she is to have been spared the same difficulties.

“I’ve never experienced anything near as bad as what he went through. The only racism I really had to deal with was from other teams when I was involved in competitive sports. Dad made me feel like I didn’t have any obstacles and even if I did he would take care of them for me.”

She said he has been an incredible father to her and her older siblings.

“My dad is the most caring person I have ever known. No matter what the situation was, he never made it feel like a bad situation. I always had food on the table, clothes on my back and a roof over my head. He prepared me for a lot of things.

"When we were making arts and crafts on Mother’s Day at school, I would bring mine home for my dad. I never felt any different to the others. We still do Mother’s Day together in America and I actually phoned him last Sunday when they were celebrating the holiday back home.”

Skylee and her family are extremely proud of their culture.

“People still practise these traditions to this day. It’s not something we have swept under the rug. We still do our Powwows and prayers. I also love spending time in nature which is a big part of our culture.”

The UCC student said she was delighted to receive such a warm welcome in Cork.

“When I came over here everything was so different. They were all so excited to meet me. It’s going to be so hard to leave Cork. UCC has been an amazing experience. They are so invested in their students and go out of their way to make sure they succeed. I don’t think I’ll ever get an experience like this again.”

She recalled the months leading up to her journey to Cork.

“I didn’t tell my dad for a week,” she confessed.

“I managed to organise a Facetime so my sisters could be there to hear the news too. My dad started crying because he was so happy. It was a really special moment.”

Skylee said she is happy to see the connection between the Irish and native Americans only growing stronger.

“That connection between the natives and the Irish people has been there for a while but I don’t think we ever realised how special it really was.”

Skylee also remarked on a sizeable donation made by the Irish to assist the Navajo and Hopi tribes in 2020 amid devastation resulting from the covid-19 pandemic.

“It was such a full circle moment and so beautiful.”

The college student is looking forward to the future and hopes to tackle stereotypes and misconceptions around native American tribes.

“I think the biggest misconception is that our mindsets haven’t changed,” she said. “While we have held on to traditions, we have progressed and grown and become stronger as a tribe. We are warriors who have always been resilient. Knowing that was what got me through the masters. I knew it was where I was meant to be.”

Skylee is also excited about her graduation from UCC in March.

“My grandmother’s best friend is making my dress for me. We always dress traditionally for these kind of occasions. I can’t wait to bring my dad back to show him Cork and where I went to school. It has become like my second home.”

She also has major plans for the future and added:

“I’ll be studying another masters to become a marriage and family therapist. With both degrees I hope to set up a centre for underprivileged children in the native community. I would love to give back to the native communities and give them the resources they are entitled to.”