Proposed bus gates for Blackpool would have an ‘unacceptable impact', residents say

Residents in the Blackpool area have urged the National Transport Authority (NTA) to take heed of concerns over certain proposed bus gates which they contend are unacceptable and would lead to a number of issues if progressed.

An online discussion forum created by Dublin Hill residents to raise awareness of the proposals under the Blackpool to City sustainable transport corridor (STC) has now led to a plethora of submissions, with the concerns primarily centring on the proposals to create bus gates on Watercourse Rd and Thomas Davis St.

A bus gate is a sign-posted short length of standalone bus lane.

This length of road is restricted exclusively to buses, taxis and cyclists plus emergency vehicles during the hours of operation of the bus gate.

“The main issue for everyone in Blackpool, Farranree, Ballyvolane, The Glen, Dublin Hill - we all congregate to Blackpool,” Gráinne O’Donnell, a Dublin Hill resident who was involved in setting up the private Facebook page to discuss the proposals, told The Echo.

“If we want to go the pharmacy, it is Blackpool. If we want to go to the doctor, it’s Blackpool.

“The problem is, with these two sections of the road closed, you won’t be able to cross.

“You would have to use the Ring Road to get to where you want to go,” she said.

Patrica Carroll, Joan Lewis, Grainne and Con O'Donnell. Residents representing Kilcully/Ballincrokig, Dublin Hill and Kilbarry Cottages, post submissions to BusConnects regarding the latest draft of the sustainable transport corridor proposals, at Blackpool post box, Blackpool Shopping Centre. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Following the online discussion forum, hundreds of submissions have been sent off, with concerns expressed that the bus gates proposed for Watercourse Rd and Thomas Davis St would create rat runs, would send car users on longer trips to avoid the bus gates, and would remove many parking spots in Blackpool.

Objectors said this would have significant impacts on residents of Blackpool and surrounding areas as well as on Blackpool businesses and would be “unacceptable”.

“We need to think about the elderly as well,” said Ms O’Donnell.

“They’re worried about how will they get to Mass, how will they get to the doctors, how do I get to the pharmacy.

“There are a lot of issues like that.

“People in the area would go into Blackpool for their bottle of milk or use the hairdressers. It will cause mayhem for the businesses in Ballyvolane and Dublin Hill too.”

Kilcully and Ballincrokig Residents’ Association chairwoman Joan Lewis said she would share concerns that the creation of bus gates in Blackpool village would lead to increased traffic volumes in other areas, in particular on Dublin Hill.

A spokesperson for the NTA said BusConnects Cork is designed to provide a “better, more reliable, and more efficient bus service for everyone in addition to providing safe cycling facilities along key routes”.

“We are actively engaging with business and residents’ groups in Blackpool on our proposals for the development of a sustainable transport corridor from Blackpool to the city.

“The public consultation is open until Thursday, May 25, and we would encourage anyone who wants to feedback on the proposals to take part in the consultation process,” said the spokesperson.

See the BusConnects Cork website for information or to make a submission.