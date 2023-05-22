Proposed bus gates for Blackpool would have an ‘unacceptable impact', residents say

An online discussion forum created by Dublin Hill residents to raise awareness of the proposals under the Blackpool to City sustainable transport corridor (STC) has now led to a plethora of submissions, with the concerns primarily centring on the proposals to create bus gates on Watercourse Rd and Thomas Davis St.
A bus gate is a sign-posted short length of standalone bus lane.
This length of road is restricted exclusively to buses, taxis and cyclists plus emergency vehicles during the hours of operation of the bus gate.
“The main issue for everyone in Blackpool, Farranree, Ballyvolane, The Glen, Dublin Hill - we all congregate to Blackpool,” Gráinne O’Donnell, a Dublin Hill resident who was involved in setting up the private Facebook page to discuss the proposals, told.
“If we want to go the pharmacy, it is Blackpool. If we want to go to the doctor, it’s Blackpool.
“The problem is, with these two sections of the road closed, you won’t be able to cross.
“You would have to use the Ring Road to get to where you want to go,” she said.
