Call to upgrade Loughbeg beach to official bathing area status

A POPULAR beach near Carrigaline should be upgraded to a designated bathing area for local swimmers, according to a Cork county councillor.

At a meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District, Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton requested “that, because of its popularity as an amenity, this municipal district would support an application to Cork County Council for Luck Beach (Loughbeg) to be identified as a new bathing water beach under the bathing water regulations”.

Ms Dalton said that the beach has become one of the most popular destinations in the local area.

“It’s a really sweet beach, with a very safe swimming area,” she said.

“Over the last two or three years, there were calls for water testing to be carried out there.”

Ms D’Alton said a submission is being made by the community, asking that it be considered a ‘bathing water’ beach.

Ms D’Alton said that if it is officially designated as bathing-water quality, the water will be regularly checked.

Luck Beach doesn’t have all the attributes to become a full Blue Flag beach, but “we might get it to be a designated bathing water,” she added.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan seconded the motion.