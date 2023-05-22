Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 13:19

Uisce Éireann to eliminate discharge of untreated wastewater into Castlehaven Harbour

The project in Castletownshend began in August, 2022, with construction works due to be completed later this year.
The construction of a new wastewater infrastructure for Castletownshend commenced in August 2022. The project is due to be completed by early 2024.

John Bohane

NEW wastewater infrastructure being built for Castletownshend will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into Castlehaven Harbour, improving water quality.

The project is under the control of Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council.

Progress on the sewerage scheme includes the installation of a castle pumping station, the installation of a pipeline from the castle pumping station to the wastewater treatment plant, and the installation of new storm and foul-water pipes in the network.

Other work completed includes a new wastewater overflow installed into the harbour at Castle Quay, an outfall installed into the harbour, and wastewater treatment plant works.

Anthony Kavanagh, programme manager with Uisce Éireann, said: “We are progressing well towards delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in the beautiful coastal village of Castletownshend.

“The new Castle pumping station is installed and ready for commissioning, along with the installation of pipeline from the station to the new wastewater treatment plant.”

The works at the wastewater treatment plant are also well under way, along with other elements of the project.

“This significant investment will boost Castletownshend by enhancing the local environment and improving water quality for swimming, rowing, and sailing,” he added.

“Eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater into Castlehaven Harbour will enhance the scenic views and coastal walks around Castletownshend.”

The project in Castletownshend began in August, 2022, with construction works due to be completed later this year.

The project is due to be completed by early 2024. Uisce Éireann and their contractor, Glan Agua, will continue to work with the local community throughout the project.

Similar wastewater treatment infrastructure work has been completed in various parts of County Cork.

Works have also recently been completed on wastewater treatment infrastructure in both Castletownbere and Inchigeela to eliminate the discharge of raw sewage, while works are under way in Whitegate/Aghada and Ballycotton.

