Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 11:04

Retro Cannonball is coming to Ballymaloe 

Retro Cannonball will rally on to Ballymaloe House at 4pm on May 26, then on to Little Island in Cork at 6pm for the first overnight at the Radisson Hotel in Little Island
Retro Cannonball is coming to Ballymaloe 

Retro Cannonball finished in Wexford on the quay in 2022 with huge crowds and a fantastic show. Retro Cannonball 2023 is set to begin in Wexford this year on May 26, featuring 100 classic cars. Picture Kasia Farat

Eoin Kelleher

Ballymaloe in east Cork is to play host to a leg of a classic car rally, as it raises money for The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Retro Cannonball starts in Wexford on May 26 at Wexford County Council’s County Hall in Carricklawn, featuring 100 classic cars and free family entertainment.

Retro Cannonball will take in the Copper Coast with lunch in Waterford City Centre and then on to Cork to Ballymaloe House at 4pm for a coffee stop and then on to Little Island in Cork at 6pm for the first overnight at the Radisson Hotel in Little Island.

On day two, the Cannonballers will make their way to Cashel for lunch and then up through the Hidden Heartlands for a big finish in Tullamore at The Credit Union on Patricks Street on Saturday May 27, 6pm. 

The classic car convoy, sponsored by Tullamore Credit Union, will include some rare Jaguar E-Types and Ferraris, and will be well represented with a number of 348 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more.

“We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks,” said Cannonball founder Alan Bannon. “Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.” 

The last remaining spaces to register a car entry for Retro Cannonball, and all details to take part, are on www.cannonball.ie. Registration is also now open for Cannonball Ireland, the supercar event, taking place from September 15 to 17.

Read More

Irish Motorsport community mourns the loss of Mallow native Sarah Purcell

Retro Cannonball is a more laid-back experience where participants can enjoy one of the most unique motoring fraternities in the world with breath-taking routes, luxurious hospitality and that rare camaraderie that makes Cannonball an unforgettable experience.

More in this section

Boy (13) dies after tractor he was driving overturns Boy (13) dies after tractor he was driving overturns
Close up photo of the hands of a senior woman holding hands of a young woman Hopes that decisions on undocumented people ‘will issue without delay’
woman hand holding mobile cellphone, reading news or watching online having video call using mobile application. Beautiful autum Government launches awareness campaign on intimate image abuse
#motorsport
<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Parts of Cork city centre facing overnight water and traffic disruptions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more