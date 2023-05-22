Retro Cannonball is coming to Ballymaloe 

Ballymaloe in east Cork is to play host to a leg of a classic car rally, as it raises money for The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Retro Cannonball starts in Wexford on May 26 at Wexford County Council’s County Hall in Carricklawn, featuring 100 classic cars and free family entertainment.

Retro Cannonball will take in the Copper Coast with lunch in Waterford City Centre and then on to Cork to Ballymaloe House at 4pm for a coffee stop and then on to Little Island in Cork at 6pm for the first overnight at the Radisson Hotel in Little Island.

On day two, the Cannonballers will make their way to Cashel for lunch and then up through the Hidden Heartlands for a big finish in Tullamore at The Credit Union on Patricks Street on Saturday May 27, 6pm.

The classic car convoy, sponsored by Tullamore Credit Union, will include some rare Jaguar E-Types and Ferraris, and will be well represented with a number of 348 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more.

“We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks,” said Cannonball founder Alan Bannon. “Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.”

The last remaining spaces to register a car entry for Retro Cannonball, and all details to take part, are on www.cannonball.ie. Registration is also now open for Cannonball Ireland, the supercar event, taking place from September 15 to 17.

Retro Cannonball is a more laid-back experience where participants can enjoy one of the most unique motoring fraternities in the world with breath-taking routes, luxurious hospitality and that rare camaraderie that makes Cannonball an unforgettable experience.