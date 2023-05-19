€3.3m allocated to more than 120 projects in Cork under Community Recognition Fund

More than €3.3m in funding has been allocated to Cork for over 120 projects as part of the first-ever Community Recognition Fund - a major initiative that has been warmly welcomed by public representatives in the city and county.

The funding will go toward sports clubs, transport infrastructure, community organisations and local groups with the initiative designed to support and reward communities that have welcomed families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

The €50m Community Recognition Fund has been allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new arrivals located there.

The fund, administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development, follows an extensive consultation process with local authorities who submitted their individual list of projects for approval.

In Cork city, a total of over €1.1m has been allocated to see the delivery of 39 projects.

“This is a substantial amount in terms of supporting community groups and it’s in recognition of the city putting together a comprehensive plan and welcoming new communities over the last 12 months, particularly those from Ukraine,” Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said.

Mr Fitzgerald said the first tranche of the successful projects in the city are “all very worthy projects” but particularly welcomed the allocation of €70,000 for public lighting to be installed at The Fairfield in Fairhill – which has long been sought by residents in the area and local representatives.

He also noted the announcement of €11,000 for the development of an inclusive sensory woodland walk experience at St Mary’s Health Campus, which will include six chill out sensory play zones.

“These projects, when they’re delivered, will have a huge impact on the community in terms of promoting health and wellbeing and active citizenship,” he said of the successful 39 projects.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also particularly welcomed the funding for lighting at The Fairfield, which he and his party colleague, Kenneth Collins had previously campaigned for.

“It’ll make a big difference for that amenity. It’s very much used,” he said.

Mr Nugent also welcomed funding of €35,000 for COFFA House on Church Street for the installation of a fire escape, which will open up a further two floors and three community spaces across the Shandon/North Cathedral communities, and €5,000 for the provision of a men’s shed in Orchard Court Park in Blackpool.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has secured over €2.2m in funding.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Michael Moynihan said the Community Recognition Fund will give Cork communities “an opportunity to create a more inclusive and enjoyable environment for everyone”.

“By investing in facilities and organisations that facilitate integration and community participation, we are building stronger communities that embrace diversity while promoting social cohesion."

Projects to receive funding in the county include €100,000 for a roof replacement at Clonakilty Community Hall; €120,000 for a complete upgrade and rewiring of Youghal Community Centre; and €200,000 for upgrade works to the People’s Path walkway in Whitegate.