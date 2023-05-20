Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 08:00

Map highlights West Cork archaeology sites

The map provides a brief description of each site, along with its grid coordinates, making it easy for visitors to experience the rich heritage of West Cork
Pictured at Bantry Tourist Office is back row l-r: Rose Carroll, CCC, Bernard O'Leary (Bantry Historical Society), Michael Lynch, CCC, Margate McAllistair (Bantry Historical Society), Sharon Corcoran CCC, Front row l-r Eileen O' Shea, Bantry Development & Tourism, Mary Sleeman, CCC, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Danny Collins, Jim Larner, Bantry Historical Society.

Martin Mongan

THE Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins has launched a new map highlighting the rich archaeological heritage of the West Cork countryside.

The ‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in West Cork’ guide map features monuments such as Drombeg Stone Circle, Timoleague Friary, and Charles Fort, and lesser-known sites, like Ardgroom Stone Circle, Kinneagh Round Tower, and Cahervagliar Ringfort.

The map provides a brief description of each site, along with its grid coordinates, making it easy for visitors to experience the rich heritage of West Cork. The guide complements the Council’s Historic Towns Map series, now available for 11 towns in Cork County, including Bantry, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Schull, Dunmanway, Castletownbere, Kinsale, and Bandon.

Mr Collins said, “West Cork is home to a wealth of archaeological sites that tell the story of our unique cultural heritage, from Stone Age burial tombs to medieval castles and abbeys.

“This guide map will be an excellent resource for both locals and visitors to the area, providing a comprehensive list of accessible sites that showcase the diverse history of the area.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, hailed the 101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in West Cork is “a valuable resource for visitors to our county.”

“It is an excellent example of how Cork County Council is working to promote and enhance our county’s unique cultural heritage, while also supporting our local tourism industry.

“Offering an easy-to-use guide to West Cork’s archaeological sites, I have no doubt that this guide will help to further enhance the visitor experience in Cork County.”

The “101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in West Cork” guide map and the Historic Towns Series are available for download on the council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie and physical copies are also available at local Tourist Offices.

