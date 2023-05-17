Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 14:43

Tánaiste welcomes arrival of new ships into Cork naval base

Speaking following the arrival of the ships at Haulbowline, the Tánaiste said the vessels will provide the Naval Service with an enhanced capacity to patrol the Irish Sea.
Tánaiste welcomes arrival of new ships into Cork naval base

Captain(NS) William Roberts, Commander Tony O'Leary, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and Commander Thomas Hobbins. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Amy Nolan

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has welcomed the arrival from New Zealand of two inshore patrol vessels (IPVs) for the Naval Service, which are to commence their operational service early next year.

The ships, purchased in March 2022 from the New Zealand Government, arrived into Cork Harbour at the weekend following an epic 35-day, 10,000 nautical mile voyage from Auckland, New Zealand on a large heavy sea lift transport vessel to the Port of Cork.

They were then towed into the Naval Base at Haulbowline.

Commander Tony O'Leary, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and Secretary General at the Dept of Defence, Jacqui McCrum. Photo: Gerard McCarthy
Commander Tony O'Leary, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and Secretary General at the Dept of Defence, Jacqui McCrum. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Speaking following the arrival of the ships at the base, the Tánaiste said the vessels will provide the Naval Service with an enhanced capacity to patrol the Irish Sea.

“The Government has acknowledged that there are ongoing challenges in the Naval Service and these are being addressed as part of a planned approach to the regeneration of the Naval Service.

“This has seen the withdrawal of three ships from service - LÉ Orla, LÉ Ciara and LÉ Eithne and their replacement on a phased basis.

“The investment of some €26 million in these two inshore patrol vessels, will provide replacements for LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.

“These inshore patrol vessels have a lesser crewing requirement than the ships they replace and will provide the Naval Service with an enhanced capacity to operate and undertake patrols in the Irish Sea on the East and South East Coast.

“This will allow the remaining fleet to focus on operations elsewhere,” he said.

Commander Tony O'Leary, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, Commander Thomas Hobbins and Secretary General at the Dept of Defence, Jacqui McCrum. Photo: Gerard McCarthy
Commander Tony O'Leary, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, Commander Thomas Hobbins and Secretary General at the Dept of Defence, Jacqui McCrum. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

The vessels underwent an extensive regeneration project in New Zealand over the past year and will now undergo further work at the Naval Base.

Following familiarisation, crew training and preparation for operational readiness, they will both be named and commissioned into the Irish Naval Service before commencing their operational service early next year, Mr Martin said. 

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone said the IPV procurement and timely delivery is a “vital part of the Naval Service’s HR regeneration efforts and will assist the Naval Service in returning to its mandated number of hulls”.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said the new IPVs will “allow the Naval Service to continue to modernise” and tackle the “dynamic and ever-changing maritime environment”.

Read More

Potential use of LÉ Eithne as maritime museum in Cork is not ruled out

More in this section

Dara and friends pedal power helps raise €100K Dara and friends pedal power helps raise €100K
gavel Man told partner he would burn her home and throw acid in her face 
Garda Checkpoint Motorbike driver who struck garda with bike in Cork jailed and banned from driving
defence forces
Cork's Crann Centre launches its 5km ‘Walk n’Roll’ fundraiser

Cork's Crann Centre launches its 5km ‘Walk n’Roll’ fundraiser

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more