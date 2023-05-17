Tánaiste welcomes arrival of new ships into Cork naval base

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has welcomed the arrival from New Zealand of two inshore patrol vessels (IPVs) for the Naval Service, which are to commence their operational service early next year.

The ships, purchased in March 2022 from the New Zealand Government, arrived into Cork Harbour at the weekend following an epic 35-day, 10,000 nautical mile voyage from Auckland, New Zealand on a large heavy sea lift transport vessel to the Port of Cork.

They were then towed into the Naval Base at Haulbowline.

Speaking following the arrival of the ships at the base, the Tánaiste said the vessels will provide the Naval Service with an enhanced capacity to patrol the Irish Sea.

“The Government has acknowledged that there are ongoing challenges in the Naval Service and these are being addressed as part of a planned approach to the regeneration of the Naval Service.

“This has seen the withdrawal of three ships from service - LÉ Orla, LÉ Ciara and LÉ Eithne and their replacement on a phased basis.

“The investment of some €26 million in these two inshore patrol vessels, will provide replacements for LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.

“These inshore patrol vessels have a lesser crewing requirement than the ships they replace and will provide the Naval Service with an enhanced capacity to operate and undertake patrols in the Irish Sea on the East and South East Coast.

“This will allow the remaining fleet to focus on operations elsewhere,” he said.

Commander Tony O'Leary, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, Commander Thomas Hobbins and Secretary General at the Dept of Defence, Jacqui McCrum. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

The vessels underwent an extensive regeneration project in New Zealand over the past year and will now undergo further work at the Naval Base.

Following familiarisation, crew training and preparation for operational readiness, they will both be named and commissioned into the Irish Naval Service before commencing their operational service early next year, Mr Martin said.

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone said the IPV procurement and timely delivery is a “vital part of the Naval Service’s HR regeneration efforts and will assist the Naval Service in returning to its mandated number of hulls”.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said the new IPVs will “allow the Naval Service to continue to modernise” and tackle the “dynamic and ever-changing maritime environment”.