Workers evacuated at Stryker plant in East Cork this morning after fire alarm was activated

WORKERS at Stryker’s Springhill plant in Carrigtwohill were evacuated from the building this morning after a fire alarm was activated.

The fire service was not alerted and the incident was managed internally.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Stryker spokesperson told The Echo:

“A fire alarm was activated this morning at our Springhill facility.

“As per our strict safety procedures, we immediately evacuated all employees.

“There were no injuries and our facility resumed operations shortly afterwards.

“At Stryker, the greatest focus and priority is the health and safety of our people.

“Through our Employee Health and Safety initiatives, we continue to work tirelessly to provide a safe and secure working environment for all employees.” This is the third incident in recent weeks at Stryker facilities in Carrigtwohill.

Last month, two men were injured, one critically, in a workplace incident at Stryker's Anngrove plant on April 18.

A week later, a fire broke out at the company’s Tullagreen facility. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.