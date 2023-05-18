Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 14:14

Workers evacuated at Stryker plant in East Cork this morning after fire alarm was activated

The fire service was not alerted and the incident was managed internally
Workers evacuated at Stryker plant in East Cork this morning after fire alarm was activated

Stryker, Springhill, Carrigtwohill, Cork.

Amy Nolan

WORKERS at Stryker’s Springhill plant in Carrigtwohill were evacuated from the building this morning after a fire alarm was activated.

The fire service was not alerted and the incident was managed internally.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Stryker spokesperson told The Echo:

“A fire alarm was activated this morning at our Springhill facility.

“As per our strict safety procedures, we immediately evacuated all employees.

“There were no injuries and our facility resumed operations shortly afterwards.

“At Stryker, the greatest focus and priority is the health and safety of our people.

“Through our Employee Health and Safety initiatives, we continue to work tirelessly to provide a safe and secure working environment for all employees.” This is the third incident in recent weeks at Stryker facilities in Carrigtwohill.

Last month, two men were injured, one critically, in a workplace incident at Stryker's Anngrove plant on April 18.

A week later, a fire broke out at the company’s Tullagreen facility. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.

Read More

Tánaiste welcomes arrival of new ships into Cork naval base

More in this section

Beer In Amsterdam 'It's getting harder': How pubs are surviving in a Cork town
Dara and friends pedal power helps raise €100K Dara and friends pedal power helps raise €100K
gavel Man told partner he would burn her home and throw acid in her face 
Cork's Crann Centre launches its 5km ‘Walk n’Roll’ fundraiser

Cork's Crann Centre launches its 5km ‘Walk n’Roll’ fundraiser

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more