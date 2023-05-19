Water mains replacement to begin in Mallow next week

UISCE Éireann is to replace approximately 2.8km of ageing, damaged water mains prone to bursts along the N20 in Mallow from next week.

The works are in partnership with Cork County Council.

The works are a critical step in conserving water and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Portfolio Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Paul Moroney said:

“Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland. The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality.

“The 2800m of new water mains will eliminate existing leaks and provide a more reliable supply for the people of Mallow. Not only that but it will also provide a more reliable supply to the staff and patients of Mallow Hospital.” The section of works on the N20 will take place between the entrance to Kostal Ireland GmbH and Mallow General Hospital.

Traffic management in the form of a stop-go system will be in place along the N20 for the duration of the project to deliver the works safely and efficiently.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

If the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of these improvement works.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by August this year.