Cork southside area facing further water and traffic disruptions

Essential works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Cork’s southside on Thursday and Friday, for the second time in a week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said mains repairs works are scheduled to occur from 9pm on Thursday 18 May until 1am on Friday 19 May.

The company said the works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions in the Glasheen area.

According to Uisce Éireann, the areas affected by the mains repair works will include Glasheen Road, Coolgarten Park, The Orchards, Glasheen Park, Kilcrea Park, Lisieux Park, The Hermitage, School Avenue, Sheare's Gate, Glendale Avenue, Glendale Road, Glendale Grove, Glendale Drive, Glendale Walk, Birch Place, Whitebeam Road, Maple Place, Elm Road, Hazel Road, Cherry Tree Road, Hillside Road, Tara Lawn, Tara Court, Croaghta Park, St. Helens Court, Clashduv Road, and surrounding areas of Cork City, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

The same area was affected by disruptions last Thursday night and Friday morning.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00062699.