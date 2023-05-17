Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 08:53

Cork southside area facing further water and traffic disruptions

Uisce Éireann has said parts of Cork’s southside can expect water and traffic disruption on Thursday and Friday, for the second time in a week.
Cork southside area facing further water and traffic disruptions

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00062699.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Cork’s southside on Thursday and Friday, for the second time in a week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said mains repairs works are scheduled to occur from 9pm on Thursday 18 May until 1am on Friday 19 May.

The company said the works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions in the Glasheen area.

According to Uisce Éireann, the areas affected by the mains repair works will include Glasheen Road, Coolgarten Park, The Orchards, Glasheen Park, Kilcrea Park, Lisieux Park, The Hermitage, School Avenue, Sheare's Gate, Glendale Avenue, Glendale Road, Glendale Grove, Glendale Drive, Glendale Walk, Birch Place, Whitebeam Road, Maple Place, Elm Road, Hazel Road, Cherry Tree Road, Hillside Road, Tara Lawn, Tara Court, Croaghta Park, St. Helens Court, Clashduv Road, and surrounding areas of Cork City, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

The same area was affected by disruptions last Thursday night and Friday morning.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00062699.

Read More

Another public demonstration planned as group reiterates call to reopen Ballincollig fire station

More in this section

Gareth O’Callaghan: 'I took my first few baby steps unaided this morning'  Gareth O’Callaghan: 'I took my first few baby steps unaided this morning' 
Woman jailed for part in robbery of vulnerable man making his way to mass in Cork city Woman jailed for part in robbery of vulnerable man making his way to mass in Cork city
Depressed Boy Studying At Home Young people on waiting lists turning to Childline for support 
irish water
<p>Pictured is Minister for Education Norma Foley TD welcomed to Davis College and escorted by Peter Holland and Zoe Moloney, both Head Students, at the official opening of the Davis College school extension by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, at Davis College, Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan.</p>

North Cork school unveils €10m state-of-the-art extension

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more