Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 07:00

Another public demonstration planned as group reiterates call to reopen Ballincollig fire station

A new group campaigning for the reopening of Ballincollig Fire Station is planning a public demonstration in Ballincollig, the second in eight days, on Saturday.
Another public demonstration planned as group reiterates call to reopen Ballincollig fire station

Cork fire fighters, locals and politicians at the protest at the closure of Ballincollig fire station. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Donal O’Keeffe

A new group campaigning for the reopening of Ballincollig Fire Station is planning a public demonstration for 2pm on Saturday, 20 May, at Ballincollig’s Castlewest Plaza.

The demonstration, which will be the second in just over a week, has been organised by the Ballincollig Fire Station Campaign Group to highlight that Ballincollig Fire Station has been closed since November 2021 while efforts to recruit retained firefighters have proven unsuccessful.

On Friday evening, some 200 people gathered outside Ballincollig Fire Station to show their support for striking Cork city firefighters.

That demonstration had been organised to demand the immediate reinstatement of a fulltime fire service for Ballincollig, and representatives from across the political spectrum attended.

Three weeks ago, SIPTU members employed as firefighters in Cork City commenced limited industrial action in a bid to see the station reopened, with members claiming that a lack of resources is “endangering members and public safety”.

At a council meeting last week, a Sinn Féin motion calling for the reopening of Ballincollig Fire Station “without delay, using full-time firefighters, while maintaining current crewing” was passed unanimously.

At last week’s meeting of Cork City Council, a Sinn Féin motion calling for the immediate reopening of Ballincollig Fire Station was passed unanimously.

The council has requested that the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) become involved, but a spokesperson for SIPTU told The Echo that the union would “require sight of the proposal … before we engage with the WRC”.

At Friday evening’s demonstration, one of the organisers, Mags McKenna, who runs the hugely popular Ballincollig Community Hub page on Facebook, predicted that meeting would not be the last.

“We got a good enough turnout for the first one, lads, the first of many in my eyes, because I don’t feel this ends here, this is just one, this is the start, this is our community saying ‘No, something needs to change,” Ms McKenna said.

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Eolan Ryng, who attended Friday’s demonstration alongside several councillors, party activists and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, said it was fantastic to see people mobilising.

“I think the bottom line is that between the executive and the Government, they have to be honest with people, the recruitment for a retained fire service has failed at this point and if Ballincollig Fire Station is to reopen it needs a fulltime option,” Cllr Ryng said.

Former Lord Mayor and local councillor, Colm Kelleher, was part of a Fianna Fáil delegation which included several councillors and party members.

“This dispute now in my opinion has gone on for far too long, we’re 13 months down a rabbit hole and we’re none the wiser,” Cllr Kelleher said.

Cork fire fighters at the protest at the closure of Ballincollig fire station. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork fire fighters at the protest at the closure of Ballincollig fire station. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We had a grand fire station pre the boundary extension and here we are almost four years on and we have no fire service.” Cllr Kelleher said he was appealing to all sides to get involved with the WRC and to make concessions as he firmly believed a solution was possible.

“It does however have to be acknowledged that the retained recruitment drive over the last two years has failed and failed abysmally,” he said.

Cllr Lorna Bogue of An Rabharta Glas said that in an expanding city it was not just necessary to hold onto existing services, those services needed to be grown.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is an executive decision but they are not making this decision on any evidence base whatsoever and I think the decision is challengeable,” Cllr Bogue said.

Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher praised the cross-community, cross-party support for the fire service.

“The recruitment efforts so far for Ballincollig simply have not been successful, and it’s time that Cork City Council accepts that and puts in the investment that’s required to deliver an improved service for an enlarged city,” Cllr Kelleher said.

Saturday’s demonstration by the Ballincollig Fire Station Campaign Group will occur at 2pm on 20 May, at Ballincollig’s Castlewest Plaza.

Read More

'I'm here and I'm alive. I have two gorgeous girls because somebody gave blood'

More in this section

Woman jailed for part in robbery of vulnerable man making his way to mass in Cork city Woman jailed for part in robbery of vulnerable man making his way to mass in Cork city
Depressed Boy Studying At Home Young people on waiting lists turning to Childline for support 
Suspended jail term for ‘money mule’ who had €91,000 diverted to his Cork bank account Suspended jail term for ‘money mule’ who had €91,000 diverted to his Cork bank account
ballincolligcork politicsemergency services
Gareth O’Callaghan: 'I took my first few baby steps unaided this morning' 

Gareth O’Callaghan: 'I took my first few baby steps unaided this morning' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more