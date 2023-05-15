'We have had to reinvent ourselves': Three quarters of publicans outside Dublin say turnover is similar or greater than pre-Covid

HOPE is being restored for many publicans across Cork city and county as new findings suggest promising growth in the industry.

Research for the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) revealed that 72% of publicans reported turnover at a similar level or exceeding pre-pandemic turnover, with the same number turning a profit in 2022. Almost three-quarters of publicans outside Dublin say turnover is now similar or greater than pre-Covid, with many expected to upgrade their pubs in the coming year.

This is despite spiralling energy costs, insurance and other operating expenses.

The survey of 514 members, conducted late last month by business consultants BDO on behalf of the VFI, found that 96% of those included operate standalone pubs while 4% are part of a chain.

Nearly a third or 30.8% describe their businesses as gastropubs, with the remainder being classified as traditional bars.

Cork City and County Chairperson of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan put much of their success down to the determination of publicans.

“Publicans have invested hugely in their premises,” Mr O’Donovan.

“They know that they are not just competing against other pubs anymore. They are in competition with subscription television and home drinking. The characteristics of the pub trade have changed. People have different offerings now. Pub owners are putting more of a focus on food and assessing the best ways of attracting tourism.”

He said that tourism is playing a huge part in keeping the pub trade alive. “What we have seen from our research is that pubs in Ireland are an integral part of the tourism scene. They are a huge part of people coming to visit Ireland. We are asking the government for support so that publicans can have stability going forward. The 9% vat rate makes us competitive and will attract people to the country.”

He described why publicans are facing even more challenges. “Habits have changed. A lot of people are going out earlier and coming home earlier with the exception of the younger population.”

He praised the resilience demonstrated by publicans since the Covid-19 outbreak. “If you had asked any other industry to rebound, they may not have been as resilient. We have had to reinvent ourselves.”

The survey was conducted as the VFI prepares to hold its 50th anniversary AGM at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co Meath tomorrow.