Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork

Dell has opened a new €2 million test lab in Cork.

The new Dell Technologies telecom ecosystem lab has been opened at its campus in Ovens and is the first of its kind outside of the US.

The company has said that its €2m investment further reinforces Ireland’s position as a global strategic location for Dell Technologies.

The lab can be used to test open telecom solutions for 5G and 6G networks, helping to provide the next generation of industry, digital cities and smart mobility.

The facility provides an innovation testbed for Dell's telecoms and technology customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD joined Tibor Fabry-Asztalos, Senior Vice President, Telecom Systems & Product Engineering at Dell Technologies, and Catherine Doyle, Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland to officially launch the company’s Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab at the company’s campus in Ovens, Co. Cork.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the opening of the new Cork facility.

"As emerging technology accelerates the pace of change within every sector of our economy, it has never been more important for technology leaders and telecom providers to work together to advance Ireland’s position as an innovation leader," Mr Coveney said.

“This investment by Dell Technologies in its new open telecom ecosystem lab is welcomed as it not only strengthens Ireland’s position as a hub for emerging technology but will also help create new business opportunities linked to 5G and the future roll-out of 6G.”

Bob Savage, Regional CIO for EMEA and Cork Site Leader at Dell Technologies, said the new lab will provide an important space to collaborate, innovate and push the boundaries of an open and modern telecom system.

“We’re delighted to open Dell’s first ever Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab outside the US here at our campus in Cork. This new investment places Cork at the heart of Europe’s open telecom ecosystem. Our talented team of engineers and leading industry partners such as Vodafone, Ericsson, VMware and Druid Software can accelerate the roll-out of next-generation services,” Mr Savage said.

IDA Ireland’s Executive Director Mary Buckley described Dell’s decision to locate the lab in Cork as very welcome news.

"This new lab adds engineering consultation, partner testing, and a new Ireland location for global telecom ecosystem collaboration," Ms Buckley said.

In recent years, Dell has opened an innovation lab in Co Limerick and a redeveloped customer solutions centre in Cork.

Dell employs about 4,500 people across its operations in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.