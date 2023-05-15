IKEA and Tesco team up to launch new service in Cork town

A new ‘Collect Near You’ service will be launched in Mitchelstown today following a collaboration between IKEA and Tesco which will see the furniture retailer provide customers with more convenient and affordable collection services across the country.

The six months test-and-trial pilot will be launched in Tesco carparks in Mitchelstown, Drogheda, and Naas from Monday May 15.

The new collection points, located within select Tesco carparks, will allow customers to collect their IKEA orders for free from a designated area within their local Tesco car park if the order is over €200, while orders under €200 will cost €15.

A gradual rollout will see six further pilot sites go live later this year with another in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford.

Martyn Allan, Market Manager in Ireland, said the pilot will help bring IKEA ‘closer’ to a wider audience:

"Collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us.

"This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring IKEA closer to a wider audience," he added.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco.

Following signage within the Tesco carparks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

In addition to the new facility, IKEA has recently opened its latest plan and order point in Cork's Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking the fourth IKEA plan and order point to open in Ireland within the past 12 months.

The new facility will join the existing locations in Drogheda, Naas, and St. Stephen's Green, with more planned to open by the end of the year.