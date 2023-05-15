GAA must allow for cash turnstile at matches, says Cork elderly advocate

ADVOCATE for the elderly in Cork Paddy O’Brien has raised concerns about the GAA’s decision to go cashless, a move that he said has “let down the elderly very badly”.

In February, the GAA announced that matches would become cashless affairs, accepting only card payments or tickets purchased online.

In Cork, the GAA’s cashless ticketing policy will be abided by for the club championship programme and patrons will continue to have to purchase their tickets online in advance of club games.

Speaking to The Echo, Paddy O’Brien suggested that one turnstile accepting cash could be put in place to cater to elderly people who are not tech-savvy and who cannot access tickets online.

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable when I say to the GAA in Cork that they should at least have one turnstile for cash in the interest of elderly people who know nothing about buying tickets online. That would help the situation somehow,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said the people affected by the decision to go cashless are those who have supported the GAA all their lives.

“People in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and even 90s who have attended games all their lives are strong loyal supporters of the GAA since their youth and now they feel as though they’re being badly treated,” he said.

“It’s most unfair and no thought whatsoever was given by the GAA to the plight of the elderly in introducing this system ... there are hundreds and thousands of elderly people who know nothing whatsoever about digital equipment, many can’t even use a mobile phone.”

Mr O’Brien said that elderly people are very independent and want to manage their own affairs and that this move by the GAA “principally excludes elderly people”.

“They want to be able to pay at the gate and enjoy the game,” he said.

He said people are equally upset that some major matches will not be aired on television this season.