Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 07:00

GAA must allow for cash turnstile at matches, says Cork elderly advocate

In February, the GAA announced that matches would become cashless affairs, accepting only card payments or tickets purchased online.
GAA must allow for cash turnstile at matches, says Cork elderly advocate

Speaking to The Echo, Paddy O’Brien suggested that one turnstile accepting cash could be put in place to cater to elderly people who are not tech-savvy and who cannot access tickets online.

Breda Graham

ADVOCATE for the elderly in Cork Paddy O’Brien has raised concerns about the GAA’s decision to go cashless, a move that he said has “let down the elderly very badly”.

In February, the GAA announced that matches would become cashless affairs, accepting only card payments or tickets purchased online.

In Cork, the GAA’s cashless ticketing policy will be abided by for the club championship programme and patrons will continue to have to purchase their tickets online in advance of club games.

Speaking to The Echo, Paddy O’Brien suggested that one turnstile accepting cash could be put in place to cater to elderly people who are not tech-savvy and who cannot access tickets online.

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable when I say to the GAA in Cork that they should at least have one turnstile for cash in the interest of elderly people who know nothing about buying tickets online. That would help the situation somehow,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said the people affected by the decision to go cashless are those who have supported the GAA all their lives.

“People in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and even 90s who have attended games all their lives are strong loyal supporters of the GAA since their youth and now they feel as though they’re being badly treated,” he said.

“It’s most unfair and no thought whatsoever was given by the GAA to the plight of the elderly in introducing this system ... there are hundreds and thousands of elderly people who know nothing whatsoever about digital equipment, many can’t even use a mobile phone.”

Mr O’Brien said that elderly people are very independent and want to manage their own affairs and that this move by the GAA “principally excludes elderly people”.

“They want to be able to pay at the gate and enjoy the game,” he said.

He said people are equally upset that some major matches will not be aired on television this season.

Read More

Cork Councillor hits out at lack of cash stiles at GAA matches 

More in this section

Bafta Television Awards 2023 Siobhan McSweeney thanks the people of Cork as she scoops Bafta
Gardaí continue search for gunman and silver car in Wilton shooting incident Gardaí continue search for gunman and silver car in Wilton shooting incident
Busy Cork roundabout to be revamped Busy Cork roundabout to be revamped
#cork gaaelderly
Emergency services rescue driver after car goes off Cork harbour earlier this evening

Emergency services rescue driver after car goes off Cork harbour earlier this evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more