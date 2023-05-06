Cork Councillor hits out at lack of cash stiles at GAA matches 

A Cork County Councillor has expressed his disappointment after the GAA failed to respond to Cork County Council's calls for a cash stile at matches.

In February, the GAA announced that matches would become cashless affairs, accepting only card payments or tickets purchased online.

The move led to concerns for older people attending the games, many of whom use and rely on cash on a daily basis.

Cork County Council first wrote to the GAA on the matter on February 27 and is yet to receive any communication from the sporting organisation.

North Cork Councillor Bernard Moynihan (FF) said that it is “beyond belief” that they have not yet received a response from the GAA.

"A letter was issued by corporate in Cork County Council on behalf of the 55 councillors and I've checked with corporate, and they have got no response,” he said.

“It's beyond belief. We always get a response.

"I'm there since 2014 and I've never heard this," he added. "Even writing to ministers, as busy as they are, we always get a response.”

The Fianna Fail councillor said members of his constituency have contacted him and other councillors about the difficulty they face trying to buy tickets due to the new cashless policy.

“Across north Cork, loads of people have contacted me and said that they find the system of booking tickets online and on phones and all that, and approaching the gates, difficult," he explained.

"In some places, the broadband isn't good enough to book tickets and at the gates going into games, the broadband might break down or whatever and older people are struggling with it. Myself, I'm 56 now, so I even struggle with it," he added.

Cllr Moynihan highlighted the importance of establishing one cash entry option for GAA matches, along with the other cashless options, to ensure older people can still enjoy the national game.

“Most of those people have given a lifetime to the GAA," he said. "They have selected teams, carried guys to matches, been involved in lining pitches, fundraising for their local GAA clubs, washing jerseys, selling lotto tickets. It’s a fabulous day out. My late dad used to look forward to those matches on a Sunday so much,” he added.

“I think it is very reasonable that if someone decides to go to a match, they can pay in cash on their way in."

Cllr Moynihan said he will once again raise the issue at the next council meeting in hopes of getting a response from the GAA.