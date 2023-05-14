People come together to highlight need for Carrigaline arts centre

People of all ages recently came together to sing and perform in Carrigaline to highlight the need for a dedicated arts centre in their community.

A fundraiser recently took place at SuperValu in Carrigaline to raise awareness for the need for an arts centre in the town, which would include a theatre, exhibition space, café, meeting/rehearsal rooms, and a heritage and tourist centre.

The funds raised at the event will go toward setting up a company limited by guarantee, which will enable organisers to raise the finances needed in the future.

Committee members and musicians who held a fundraising day to support the creation of an arts centre in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Pictured are; Kieran McNamee, Jim Kelly, Hanae Han, Barry Cogan, LIz Scott Hall,Bob Christie and Sandra Dubkienicz. Picture: David Creedon

Highlighting the need for a dedicated space for the arts in Carrigaline, organiser of the fundraising event Liz Scott Hall told The Echo that those involved not only raised awareness of their plan for the theatre and arts centre, gaining many offers of support, but raised double the money they need to get things rolling on the path to their goal.

“If we proved anything, it was that Carrigaline desperately needs a proper performance space and that there is huge public support,” she said.

“The day began with students from the Community School who sang musical theatre songs, and then, 25 children, whose group the Yukidukes from Holy Well NS came and entertained enthusiastic crowds, singing along to the songs they were playing.

“Carrigaline Men’s Shed choir followed, and, just as the with the banjo players, the audience joined in and sang along.

“Carrigaline Community School students gave a rousing musical theatre performance, and the Gaelscoil Scór band gave us wonderful Irish traditional music, songs and poetry.

“Danny Dineen, a great singer and entertainer, drew the crowds too, and was followed by French singer Hanae Haddou.

“Dancers from the world-renowned champion Kiely Walsh Academy, in full costume, gave a spectacular performance, then Jim Kelly’s Folk Band sang popular Irish folk songs.

“The day ended with a fabulous performance by members of the Carrigaline Musical Society. For one day, the mall became a tiny version of the theatre we so desperately need.”