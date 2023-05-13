Leeside’s first ever selfie discovered - photo dates back more than 100 years

Historical experts have managed to get their hands on Cork’s earliest documented selfie with an image dating back to 1902.

John Hoyton Rutter from St Lukes Cross might have been an influencer had he been born a mere century later. A picture captures the Cork man snapping himself in the mirror with a device known as a box camera.

The discovery was made by the curator of Cork Public Museum, Daniel Breen who stumbled on the mirror image in a photo album bought at a local auction. The collection of photographs is on display at the museum in Fitzgerald’s Park along with pictures documenting the Corkonian’s life.

Curator Dan Breen said they were delighted to have made the discovery.

“Hoyton got his hands on a box camera that allowed him to capture images of everything including Cork Harbour to a family holiday in England. "One of the most interesting photographs he took of himself was an image of him looking in the mirror.

"There are probably earlier examples of selfies taken elsewhere in the world. However, I don’t think we will get into too much trouble for saying this is the earliest selfie in Cork.” The selfie came at an exciting time for technology enthusiasts in Cork “Cameras came out around 50 years before that, but this was the first time they were really portable.” It was around that time, Mr Breen explained, that people began visiting chemists to have their photographs developed.

“This was the beginning of the association between cameras and pharmacies,” he said. “Chemists had the chemicals used to develop the images at a time when only professionals had access to dark rooms. I have no doubt that people would have been very excited about the results when going to collect their photographs.” He added that John Hoyton’s family likely had a relatively wealthy income.

“The box camera would have been like having the latest iPhone. Not everyone could afford one.

"The one owned by Hoyton would have been purchased in London.” He acknowledged Hoyton’s talent for photography.

“Having a camera back then was very liberating. Hoyton was able to take pictures anywhere and any time he wanted. You can tell from the quality that this wasn’t just a young man frivolously taking pictures. He had the technological chops. The fact that he put all the photographs into an album probably meant that he was proud of that talent.”