93-year-old Cork woman celebrates €1,000 'gift of heating'

A 93-year-old Cork woman is celebrating after she won €1,000 towards her home heating.

Sheila Crowley (93) was announced as the winner of the €1,000 home heating voucher from Hidden Hearing in recent days.

Ms Crowley, and her daughter Mairead Jacob (nee Crowley) were presented with the cheque for the payment to Calor Gas by Jim Williamson, senior audiologist at the Blackrock Hidden Hearing branch, in recent days.

Commenting on how she felt with her gift of heating, Ms Crowley said: “Brilliant! I don’t think we’ve won anything ever really, so it’s fantastic.

"It’s going to be our gas stock for three quarters of the year, really, paid for, so it will really help long term.”

With the cost of living increasing, Hidden Hearing hopes gifts like these will make a difference to the worthy winners.

Stephen Leddy, managing director at Hidden Hearing, said: “Sheila is a deserving recipient and we are thrilled to present the €1,000 gift of heating to her. We are delighted that this will help Sheila in even a small way with day-to-day costs.

"Our aim is to ensure Irish people look after their hearing and are able keep hearing health on their list of priorities even when the cost of living is higher than usual.

"This is why Hidden Hearing provide free hearing tests in over 80 clinics nationwide and operate community-based giveback initiatives for deserving recipients, such as the gift of hearing and the gift of heating."

Hidden Hearing’s gift of heating campaign prize was awarded in April 2023.