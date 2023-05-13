Seminar on derelict and vacant housing to take place in Cork

A seminar on the evolving challenges and supports available to bring vacant and derelict properties back to life will be held by Cork City Council at Nano Nagle Place on Wednesday, May 17.

The seminar will be chaired by award-winning architect and TV presenter, Hugh Wallace, and will include presentations from the Land Development Agency (LDA) on their approach to redeveloping the former St Kevin’s Hospital on Cork’s northside.

Elliot Construction will give an update on its approach to the Moore’s Hotel building on Morrison’s Island, and Meitheal Architects will speak about how it brings derelict units back into use.

Cork City Council will also present a report on how it is delivering housing on formerly derelict and vacant sites.

The Government recently announced additional Croí Cónaithe grant funding to support the return to use of houses or buildings that are vacant for more than two years and were built before 2007.

The Urban Fabric seminar will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at Nano Nagle Place from 9.30am to 1pm. People can register to attend at urbanfabric@corkcity.ie.