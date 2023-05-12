Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 21:52

Property marking will help ‘decent citizens’

It is understood that each of the property-marking machines, which etch a permanent mark such as an Eircode onto a piece of property like a laptop, a bicycle, or lawnmower, will cost in the region of €6,000.
Property marking will help ‘decent citizens’

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, with Cllr Damian Boylan, chairman Joint Policing Committee, at the launch of property-marking scheme with from left, Garda Owen O'Mahony, Garda Aoife Walsh, Sgt James Sweeney, all from the Togher Garda district, and James O'Neill, CEO and founder Property Marking Ireland. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Donal O’Keeffe

A new property-marking scheme, set to be introduced across the city’s five wards, will act as a deterrent to crime and will help to foster even stronger ties between communities and An Garda Síochána, according to the Lord Mayor of Cork City.

Announcing the proposed new scheme at Douglas Community Centre, the Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde, said it was her intention to apply for funding from the Joint Policing Committee for the purchase of five property-marking machines, one for each of Cork city’s wards.

It is understood that each of the property-marking machines, which etch a permanent mark such as an Eircode onto a piece of property like a laptop, a bicycle, or lawnmower, will cost in the region of €6,000.

“The beauty of property-marking is that if a marked item is stolen and is later recovered by the gardaí, they are able to get it back to its owner quickly,” Ms Forde told The Echo.

Property Marking Ireland CEO and founder James O’Neill said his scheme is a community-led, not-for-profit crime prevention programme.

“What we want to do is increase the fear for mobile criminal gangs and opportunistic thieves and reduce it for decent, law-abiding citizens, many of them tradespeople with their livelihoods in the back of their vans,” he said.

Sergeant James Sweeney, sergeant in charge of community policing in Togher, said the initiative was fantastic, and he predicted it would lead to a decrease in crime and an increase in confidence in the public.

“Having signs up advertising that property is marked will act as a great deterrent, the same way that CCTV, alarms, all those things are visible deterrents,” Sgt Sweeney said.

Fine Gael councillor Damian Boylan, chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said the scheme was a wonderful initiative in terms of community engagement and positive interaction with the gardaí.

“We’re looking forward to going to our next Joint Policing Committee meeting, asking for the funding that is required, and seeing this scheme in action across the five wards of Cork City,” he added.

Read More

Lord Mayor of Cork calls for property theft deterrent 

More in this section

Road closure to facilitate water works expected in May and June near Live at the Marquee and Páirc Uí Chaoimh Road closure to facilitate water works expected in May and June near Live at the Marquee and Páirc Uí Chaoimh
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface 'An awful drug': Suspended sentence for man caught with cocaine
Man fined after being caught selling counterfeit Westlife t-shirts outside Cork concert  Man fined after being caught selling counterfeit Westlife t-shirts outside Cork concert 
lord mayor
Sneak peak: Shein pop up shop opens in Cork city

Sneak peak: Shein pop up shop opens in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more