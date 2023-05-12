Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 19:45

'An awful drug': Suspended sentence for man caught with cocaine

The judge said that apart from the dangers caused to people who took cocaine, “even how it is made causes deaths.” 
Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

“Cocaine is the most popular drug in Cork at the present moment – if not in the entire country,” a district court judge said.

Judge Colm Roberts made the comment when he was sentencing a man who was caught by gardaí with cocaine for his own use on two separate occasions – in 2021 and 2022.

The judge said that apart from the dangers caused to people who took cocaine, “even how it is made causes deaths.” 

Judge Roberts added: “Cocaine is an awful drug.” 

30-year-old Wayne Delaney of The Acre, Pouladuff Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine for his own use on two occasions.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said Garda Ellen Crowley stopped the accused at Deerpark, Cork, on April 23 2022 and found he had cocaine for his own use. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of that possession offence.

And he got a similar conviction following him being caught by Garda Chris Campbell with cocaine on August 28 2021 at Edward Walsh Road in Togher.

Judge Roberts imposed a six-week suspended sentence – suspended on condition that he would comply with directions of the probation service.

