Young man caught with cocaine in car at Boreenmanna road avoids jail

However, the judge said that in light of past offences and this latest crime, he would be “in double trouble” if he was convicted of any more offences.
A young man who was caught with cocaine for sale or supply in a car at Boreenmanna Road has avoided jail for the offence and has been ordered to do a community service order instead.

Liam Heylin

A young man who was caught with cocaine for sale or supply in a car at Boreenmanna Road has avoided jail for the offence and has been ordered to do a community service order instead.

However, the judge said that in light of past offences and this latest crime, he would be “in double trouble” if he was convicted of any more offences.

Judge Colm Roberts said 22-year-old Jamie Holland of The Heathers, Classes Lake, Ovens, County Cork, could do 120 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that shortly before 9pm on October 8 2022 gardaí received a report in relation to suspicious activity at Glencoo Gardens, Boreenmanna Road, Cork.

A car was being driven out of the estate when it was blocked by a garda patrol vehicle, Sgt Lyons said.

The defendant immediately stopped and stepped out of the car.

On his person was found six one-gram bags of cocaine. He admitted having it for sale or supply.

It was pointed out to the judge that the accused had a suspended sentence hanging over him and that the possibility of this being activated was triggered by the October 2022 offence.

Judge Roberts told the young man: 

“I am not going to trigger the suspended sentence. But if you do it again you are in double trouble."

