Cork families struggling with cost of communions, charity reveals 

A LOCAL charity has highlighted measures it has taken to help Cork families struggling with the costs of communions and confirmations.

Caitríona Twomey, from Cork Penny Dinners, said they have given 36 communion dresses and 24 pairs of shoes to little girls in need of help. They have also dressed 17 boys, who turned up to the soup kitchen to collect their outfits. Meanwhile, nine boys and 15 girls received confirmation outfits from the charity.

Ms Twomey set up the centre to resemble a clothes store to make the day feel like a shopping experience for every child.

She also styled a number of siblings with new clothes to make the day special for every family member.

Many people donated dresses out of compassion for children suffering amid the deepening cost-of-living crisis.

“All the dresses were beautiful and were either new or had only been worn once. We also gave out accessories, including little handbags, tiaras, and cardigans.

“The parents were relieved that their children could have something nice,” said Ms Twomey.

“The best thing about it was that each child had a choice and could pick out what they wanted to wear for their special day. The boys picking out their suits were just as chuffed as the girls as they rarely get to have that experience.”

Ms Twomey recalled one beautiful moment between two little girls.

“We gave every family a time to come in at. One little girl turned up at the wrong time which meant there were two of them trying on dresses together. They spent the entire time smiling at each other. When they were all dressed up one little girl told the other ‘you look lovely’ and ‘your dress really suits you’. They were really complimenting one another. It was fabulous.”

Volunteers at the soup kitchen charity pulled out all the stops to make the experience as special as possible for each child: “We always have sweets and juice for them so they can enjoy their experience as much as possible. Children don’t remember their baptisms so this is their first very special event. You have to make every part of it memorable.”

Ms Twomey told The Echo about one woman who dropped in a communion dress.

“It was initially bought for her daughter. However, by last January she had already grown out if it. Within seconds of the donation happening, we were able to give it to a little girl. It was like it was meant to be. The little girl, who got the dress, believed that her mother had bought it online and told her she had picked out the ‘perfect one’.”