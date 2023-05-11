Cork families struggling with cost of communions, charity reveals 

Caitríona Twomey, from Cork Penny Dinners, said they have given 36 communion dresses and 24 pairs of shoes to little girls in need of help. They have also dressed 17 boys, who turned up to the soup kitchen to collect their outfits. Meanwhile, nine boys and 15 girls received confirmation outfits from the charity.
Ms Twomey set up the centre to resemble a clothes store to make the day feel like a shopping experience for every child.
She also styled a number of siblings with new clothes to make the day special for every family member.
Many people donated dresses out of compassion for children suffering amid the deepening cost-of-living crisis.
“All the dresses were beautiful and were either new or had only been worn once. We also gave out accessories, including little handbags, tiaras, and cardigans.
“The parents were relieved that their children could have something nice,” said Ms Twomey.