Port of Cork welcomes national strategy for offshore wind energy

Plans unveiled by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney to develop a national industrial strategy for offshore wind to maximise the economic opportunity arising from offshore wind energy (OWE) have been welcomed by the Port of Cork Company (POCC).

Mr Coveney’s plans follow on from the publication of the Offshore Renewable Energy Development Plan II (OREDP II).

Ireland’s offshore energy programme includes a target to deliver 5GW of OWE by 2030, and a further 2GW of floating OWE to be in development by 2030. The target for OWE rises to 37GW by 2050.

This programme also forms part of the Government’s target to provide 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The strategy includes measures to develop supply chain capacity and opportunities for offshore wind energy, and to mitigate the risk to Ireland’s OWE targets from supply chain constraints. It includes measures to develop both indigenous and export demand for energy derived from OWE, and an integrated spatial and economic framework for the development of clusters of economic activity in locations critical to the offshore wind sector.

Conor Mowlds, the chief commercial officer with the POCC, said: “Minister Coveney’s plans are another significant step forward. We also welcome the minister’s vision for a collaborative approach between state and industry to ensure that Ireland reaps all the economic as well as environmental benefits that offshore renewable energy (ORE) can bring.

“The Port of Cork is ready to play a pivotal role for timely ORE delivery, as we are the only port in the Republic of Ireland with full planning permissions in place to provide essential onshore infrastructure resources."

“This industrial strategy will place the Port of Cork at the forefront of ORE development, and we are already working closely with a number of funding partners to secure significant investment to make this happen.”

The development of onshore infrastructure to aid the ORE industry is a major focus of the port masterplan to 2050, which has been through public consultation and is due to be launched shortly.

Mr Coveney said: “Ireland has an internationally recognised, significant offshore wind resource, which we are now beginning to develop. It is essential to ensure that our enterprise sector is ready to contribute to the delivery of offshore wind, while also maximising the economic benefit, which will arise from the availability of abundant, clean, renewable energy.”