Cork City Libraries 'One City, One book' title announced

CORK City Libraries has announced the title of this year’s One City, One Book as Liberty Terrace by Madeleine D’Arcy.

One City, One Book is an initiative to get book loving Corkonians to read and discuss the same book.

Individuals, groups, book clubs, workplaces and organisations are encouraged to take part in building a sense of community throughout the city, promoting literacy, supporting the arts and encouraging everyone to engage in reading.

This year’s book, Liberty Terrace, features a bevy of characters who live in a fictional area of Cork City in the period 2016 to 2020.

The residents of Liberty Terrace come and go, and their lives occasionally intersect in stories that are sometimes funny, sometimes dark, often both.

With support from the Creative Ireland Programme, books by Billy O’Callaghan, Catherine Kirwan, Tadhg Coakley, Danielle McLaughlin and Cónal Creedon have previously featured, proving hugely popular with readers in the city and abroad.

Senior Executive Librarian at Cork City Libraries, Patricia Looney, said: “We are celebrating the eighth year of One City, One Book which showcases the brilliant literary life of the city and Cork writers.

Author Madeleine D'Arcy pictured in Cork for the announcement that her book "Liberty Terrace" is Cork City Libraries’ One City, One Book for 2023. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

“One City One Book creates a unique sense of place and celebrates the city and its people. It builds a sense of community throughout the city by encouraging everyone to read the same book.” Speaking about being chosen as this year’s One City, One Book, Madeleine D’Arcy said: “As a writer, my aim is to create fiction that is deceptively simple, but has, underneath the surface, a deeper core of emotional truth…unearth some truths about why people are the way they are and why they do the things they do. I also hope to entertain people, with a combination of darkness and humour.

“I have been fortunate enough to win some awards for my writing, but this honour, from the city in which I live, is very special indeed. It really means the world to me. I am so glad I live in this City and feel deeply honoured that Liberty Terrace is this year’s One City, One Book.”

Every year since 2017, the One City, One Book title has been the most borrowed book in Cork City Libraries.

The 2023 programme will be launched in the Friary Bar on Sunday, May 28 at 3.30pm, with fringe events taking place over the coming months including creative writing workshops with Ms D’Arcy, readings and interviews.

The concluding event will be hosted by Waterstones as part of Irish Book Week.