'No playing pitches to cope with the population of Glanmire': FAI scraps plans for proposed €11m project

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has made the decision not to proceed with the €11 million Munster soccer centre of excellence in Glanmire as first proposed in 2015.

In 2015, the FAI confirmed that it had reached an agreement with Cork County Council on land for the development of a Centre of Excellence in Glanmire.

The agreement provided for a 99-year lease on a 30-acre site at Brook Lodge in Glanmire.

The Glanmire project was first announced by the FAI in December 2016 and included seven pitches, a classroom, a gym, dressing rooms, physiotherapy and medical and team rooms, as well as a community area.

The project was being progressed by Cork County Council and FORAS — the trust which runs Cork City FC — in conjunction with the FAI.

The FAI has now said that after careful consideration, its Board and the Executive have taken the decision not to proceed with the project.

“As part of a wider review of football facilities across the country, it is the Board’s view that the original proposal no longer represents the greatest return on investment for the parties involved.

“The FAI, however, looks forward to working with Cork County Council to ensure the site can still benefit the local football community and we have engaged with the Department to review other options to retain the broader commitment to football in both Cork and Munster,” a statement issued to The Echo read.

Speaking to The Echo, Independent Councillor Ger Keohane expressed his disappointment at the decision by the FAI and said it is time for local teams to benefit from sporting facilities in the area.

“I would be saying keep the zoned land for sports and recreation and give clubs in Glanmire the opportunity to use it.

“There are no playing pitches as such in to cope with the population of Glanmire,” he said.

He said that the likes of Sarsfield GAA Club, Glanmire GAA Football Club, and Old Christians RFC cannot expand their numbers “because there’s absolutely nowhere left in Glanmire to expand the clubs”.

“It was a good project and excellent for Glanmire itself. There are now cows grazing on the land,” he said.