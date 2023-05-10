Schull gears up for the 2023 Fastnet Film Festival

SCHULL is gearing up to host the 2023 Fastnet Film Festival which runs from May 24 to 28.

Fastnet is a short film festival without a cinema providing those who attend with many alternatives, from screenings on Cape Clear, the village hall, local hotel, to café viewings and in numerous local pubs and restaurants in town.

This year’s eclectic programme includes a rich mix of special guests, screenings, including a dozen feature films, and over 170 shorts, multiple events, masterclasses, workshops and discussions.

About 500 short films from over 40 countries are entered into competition each year for a share in the cash prize fund of €45,000. The festival focuses on the craft of filmmaking, hosting seminars, workshops and masterclasses with industry experts on all aspects of the film industry. Fringe events include a film quiz, live music, family entertainment and more.

Special guest Aidan Quinn will screen four of his films and take part in the Big Interview with Greg Dyke.

“This year we have had 18 competition prize categories, with 474 entries from 42 different countries,” said chairman Tom McCarthy. Top award is the Puttnam Script Award cash prize of €25,000.

The element of competition is not paramount and while the prizes are significant, it’s the taking part and screening of entrants’ films in a public arena that counts, according to the organisers.

“Short filmmakers work is rarely shown in the cinema,” said Mr McCarthy.

“We endeavour, therefore, to screen as many of the short films entered into our competitions as possible throughout the village of Schull.

“A good script is one that both takes account of the limitations of the budget and seeks to rise above these limitations imaginatively. We would like to encourage film lovers to attend our festival and take part in each year’s extraordinary workshops and audiences with our guest film experts.”

Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite.ie and the full line up is available at fastnetfilmfestival.com.