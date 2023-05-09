Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 22:24

Ireland’s Wild Youth fail to qualify for Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

The Dublin band were among the five acts eliminated during the 15-strong first live semi-final of the week at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
Wild Youth performing at the Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. 

Alex Green

Ireland’s Wild Youth have failed to qualify for the Eurovision grand final, bringing an early end to their 2023 bid.

The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Ireland has participated in Eurovision more than 50 times and has a record seven wins, but has failed to qualify for the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy entered with his song Together in 2018.

Frontman Conor O’Donohoe wore a green shamrock necklace and a sparkling gold jumpsuit as the band took to the stage.

But pyrotechnics and shimmering gold lighting were not enough to win over the voting public.

#eurovision
<p>The child’s mother said in her victim impact statement: “I was in shock. I could not believe it. My heart went to pieces. I felt like I was dying every day." Picture: iStock</p>

Man abducted his child and brought him to Poland while pretending to take him to Dublin Zoo

