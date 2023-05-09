Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 15:48

Water and traffic disruptions on Cork’s northside

Mains repairs are likely to cause water supply and traffic disruptions to some parts of Cork's northside on Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.
Mains repair works are likely to cause water supply and traffic disruptions on Cork’s northside on Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the disruptions are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Wednesday 10 May.

The company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to Hyde Park, Rose Hill, Lee Road, Sunday's Well Road and surrounding areas on Wednesday, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00062328.

