Two men jailed for nine years each for robbing 93-year-old woman after she collected her pension in Cork city

THE elderly woman who was seriously injured as she was robbed by two young men who were jailed today for nine years is left with one question – “how could such a horrible act happen to a 93-year-old woman?”

Judge Helen Boyle imposed the jail terms of ten years with the last year suspended on 35-year-old Damian Fitzgerald of Inniscarra Road, Fair Hill, Cork, and 32-year-old Damien Long of Ardbhaile, Mayfield. Fitzgerald had over 200 previous convictions, Long had more than 100.

“This was a scarcely comprehensible act of thuggery in broad daylight in Cork city on a 93-year-old lady carrying out her weekly routine at St. Luke’s – a beautiful area of the city with a population of old and young,” Judge Boyle said.

The judge said these two men followed this woman for seven minutes after she collected her pension before robbing her on a quiet road, just off Wellington Road.

Judge Boyle noted that the two accused only pleaded guilty after the victim turned up in court on the morning a jury was sworn in for the trial of the duo.

“In a city of brave and courageous ladies, she came to court on her Rollator to give evidence – I would like her family to know how brave she is."

In her victim impact statement, the 93-year-old said through one of her sons today (May 9), “The two accused could have spared me coming to court had they pleaded guilty. Instead they forced me to come to court last week, adding more pain to what they had already inflicted on me.

“My life as I knew it has changed immeasurably as a result of this terrible crime and sadly, I feel this incident will stay with me for as long as I live.”

Detective Inspector Denis Lynch said that on the afternoon of November 9 2022, the 93-year-old woman left St Luke’s Post but she was followed by the two men.

“Just as she turned off on to Charlemont Terrace, she felt her bag being caught off her shoulder from behind. She tried to hold on to the bag and as she looked around she saw two males - one of the males was running off as the other continued to pull violently at the bag.

“As a result of the force being applied, she fell to the ground and one of the males ran off with her bang – both males ran in the same direction towards town while the pensioner was in instant pain and screamed for assistance and help.

“A woman heard the screams and came to the pensioner’s assistance while a man tried to trip one of the males, but they escaped and he contacted the gardaí and two officers were quickly on the scene as were the emergency services,” Det. Inspector Lynch said.

She suffered life changing injuries including multiple fractures to her pelvis.