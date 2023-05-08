Cork TD calls for NCT centres to be opened 24 hours a day

A SINN Féin TD is calling for NCT centres to be opened for 24 hours a day as severe backlogs show no signs of easing.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that drastic measures need to be adopted in order to relieve stress on the NCT system. Waiting list figures published last month showed there were €41,000 people in Cork awaiting an NCT date, with a further 6,303 on a cancellation list.

The numbers have prompted Mr Gould to call for a complete overhaul of the NCT system.

He said that extra depots and an extension of NCT centre opening hours need to be considered in order for solutions to be met.

“There has been no let-up in the backlog,” Mr Gould said.

“This is a concern that I’m hearing about at least once a week whether it’s through a phone call or it's said to me in person. A lot of people are asking to raise the issue in the Dáil. People are anxious about being stopped by Gardaí.

"They just want to have this done. There will be implications at the end of the day if the situation is to carry on how it’s going. What is needed is extended opening times and extra staff.”

He said the current situation is putting motorists under a lot of stress.

“The days of being able to blame Covid for delays are gone. The situation is getting progressively worse and it needs to be solved quickly.”

As of April 5, 301,895 tests were booked across the country, with a further 41,940 on the waiting list, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA). The figures were highlighted in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Gould.

The politician said he felt that consideration must be given to allowing an extra year before an NCT is required for new cars.

It is currently an offence to drive a car in Ireland without displaying a National Car Testing Service disc if the car is liable for testing. Offenders can face a fixed charge fine as well as penalty points.