Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 14:56

Cork TD calls for NCT centres to be opened 24 hours a day

He said that drastic measures need to be adopted in order to relieve stress on the NCT system
Cork TD calls for NCT centres to be opened 24 hours a day

 As of April 5, 301,895 tests were booked across the country, with a further 41,940 on the waiting list, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Sarah Horgan

A SINN Féin TD is calling for NCT centres to be opened for 24 hours a day as severe backlogs show no signs of easing.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that drastic measures need to be adopted in order to relieve stress on the NCT system. Waiting list figures published last month showed there were €41,000 people in Cork awaiting an NCT date, with a further 6,303 on a cancellation list. 

The numbers have prompted Mr Gould to call for a complete overhaul of the NCT system. 

He said that extra depots and an extension of NCT centre opening hours need to be considered in order for solutions to be met.

“There has been no let-up in the backlog,” Mr Gould said. 

“This is a concern that I’m hearing about at least once a week whether it’s through a phone call or it's said to me in person. A lot of people are asking to raise the issue in the Dáil. People are anxious about being stopped by Gardaí. 

"They just want to have this done. There will be implications at the end of the day if the situation is to carry on how it’s going. What is needed is extended opening times and extra staff.” 

He said the current situation is putting motorists under a lot of stress.

“The days of being able to blame Covid for delays are gone. The situation is getting progressively worse and it needs to be solved quickly.”

 As of April 5, 301,895 tests were booked across the country, with a further 41,940 on the waiting list, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA). The figures were highlighted in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Gould.

The politician said he felt that consideration must be given to allowing an extra year before an NCT is required for new cars.

It is currently an offence to drive a car in Ireland without displaying a National Car Testing Service disc if the car is liable for testing. Offenders can face a fixed charge fine as well as penalty points.

Read More

Cape Clear Ferries launch summer schedule for West Cork

More in this section

Potential use of LÉ Eithne as maritime museum in Cork is not ruled out Potential use of LÉ Eithne as maritime museum in Cork is not ruled out
Cape Clear Ferries launch summer schedule for West Cork Cape Clear Ferries launch summer schedule for West Cork
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-CASTRES Case involving company whose shareholders include Michael O'Flynn and Ronan O'Gara will have an 'impact on the entire insolvency system', court told
road safety#transportcork roads
<p>Micheál Martin in the stands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Micheál Martin: GAA games 'should be free to air'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more